Robert “Bob” Hoblyn, age 84 of York, died Friday, June 2, 2023 at York. He was born September 27, 1938 to Ray and Delpha (Madsen) Hoblyn in rural Ansley. He was united in marriage to Nancy Ward on February 15, 1964 in Ansley.

Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He raised livestock and was a farmer. He belonged to the Elks Club in Broken Bow and the Legion in Ansley. He was a school bus driver in Ansley and a dedicated 4-H leader. Bob was on the Ansley school board for many years and was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church. After that he retired from farming in 1996 and started working for Bobcat Sales in Grand Island. In 1998, he moved to York where he worked for John Deere. He enjoyed all his various farming jobs, and worked for his son Larry, and also helped Rick Gruber during harvest.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of York; son, Larry (Rita) Hoblyn of York; daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Coufal of Lincoln; grandchildren, Cassie (Brandon) Bohlke of Kingsley, Iowa, Jesse and Claire Hoblyn and Jami Hoblyn all of York, Brittany (Derek) Hansen and Tyler (Erin) Coufal all of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Bayler, BlakeLee and Carsen Bohlke and Titan and Callen Hansen. He is also survived by brother, Jim (Pat) Hoblyn of Ansley; sisters, Dianne (Art) Anderson of Arcadia and Dee (Mike) Krantz of Ansley; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 1- 8 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2023, with the family greeting friends from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Metz Mortuary in York. Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Ansley, with visitation held at the church, two hours prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Ansley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York and Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow are handling arrangements.