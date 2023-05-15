March 18, 1932 – May 14, 2023

Robert “Bob” Dean George, age 91, of York, died on Saturday, May 14, 2023 at York.

Bob was born March 18, 1932 to Glenn R. and Helen Doty (George) Blum on a farm west of Gresham. He attended rural school then 8th grade and high school at McCool Junction and York. Bob was a former member of the East Avenue Methodist Church of York, where he and his wife Bonna Jean Wright were married June 9, 1950. To this union god blessed them with four children.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and retired in 1972. After military retirement he returned to his home and served at the York Police Department, as a deputy at the York County Sheriff Department, in the York Hospital Maintenance Department and lastly, was employed as a civilian by the U.S. Air Force until full retirement in 1990.

He and his wife Bonnie purchased an acreage east of York, where they enjoyed their summer months. During the winter months they traveled to visit their family members. He was an avid outdoorsman until later in life. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #19, lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, York Elks Club #1024, York Eagles Aerie #3990 and three RV camping clubs.

Bob is preceded in death by his friend and beautiful wife of 58 years Bonna Jean (Bonnie); grandson, Cyrel (Cy) George; his parents; two brothers, Kenneth and David and step-father, Roy Blum.

He is survived by four children: Cynthia “Cindy” (Gary) Troha of Benton, La., Robert “Doug” (Sue) George of York, Brenda (Joe) Portela of Las Vegas, Nev. and Glenn (Donise) George of Hutto, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; half-brother, Mike (Helen) Blum of Bloomington, Minn. and his special friend, Bernie Scripture.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Metz Chapel in York, burial will follow in the Rosemond Cemetery, northeast of York. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 – 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.