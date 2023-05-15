Related to this story

Edith ‘Edie’ Kleen

Edith “Edie” M. Kleen, age 89 of York, died Monday, May 8, 2023 in Central City. She was born on April 19, 1934 to Clarence Elmore and Helen I…

