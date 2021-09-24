Roads department starts process of getting new equipment

YORK – A new mower with tractor and a grader have already been budgeted in the 2021-22 budget for the York County Roads Department.
Now it’s time to start the process.
York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim told the York County Commissioners this past week that he wants to start the process on purchasing this equipment because it takes a very long time between ordering and actually receiving them.
“We have no issue with you starting the process, at all, as it is in your budget, just be mindful to watch the influx of revenues,” Commissioner Randy Obermier said, noting the influx of revenues, in to the county, come at certain times of year.
“Starting the process now would be good, as availability of machines is unknown,” Keim said.
This has been particularly true in recent months as vehicles, all types of building materials, and other goods have been considered harder to get.
“I just want to throw this out there,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “The inheritance fund now has over $6.2 million in it, and I’m just suggesting that maybe this is a place where we can get the funds to spend on this grader rather than through financing it. We also need to look at when we will start to spend money from that inheritance fund, to give taxpayers relief.”
“I think we need to move forward with this, whether we take that route or finance it,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“It is a budgeted item and I’d like it to be done that way, as we asked all our department heads to hold to their budgets and we need to look at what it would be to create relief for one fund and not others,” Obermier said. “I just think we need to hold everyone to their budgets in the same way.”
Keim also noted, “We’ve had a grader in the shop for two weeks waiting on parts that really aren’t that special, but we just can’t get them, as an example. I just think we need to start the process.”
“Should we just move forward?” Bamesberger asked.
“It’s in his budget, so he can,” Obermier said. “We just have to make sure we make it fit (regarding revenue availability).”