Roads department starts process of getting new equipment

YORK – A new mower with tractor and a grader have already been budgeted in the 2021-22 budget for the York County Roads Department.

Now it’s time to start the process.

York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim told the York County Commissioners this past week that he wants to start the process on purchasing this equipment because it takes a very long time between ordering and actually receiving them.

“We have no issue with you starting the process, at all, as it is in your budget, just be mindful to watch the influx of revenues,” Commissioner Randy Obermier said, noting the influx of revenues, in to the county, come at certain times of year.

“Starting the process now would be good, as availability of machines is unknown,” Keim said.

This has been particularly true in recent months as vehicles, all types of building materials, and other goods have been considered harder to get.