YORK – A number of road/bridge-related topics were addressed this past week, when the York County Commissioners met in regular session, including that bridge inspections are currently underway.

York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim told the commissioners 18 bridge inspections will be done in March with 11 already completed.

He also provided this annual report to the board, which is a list of all the projects the department completed in the calendar year of 2022.

Work continues on three bridges in the county – one by Sacks Lake on Road O, two on Road 20.

“Daylight savings time is here again and I had someone ask if the roads department is going to go to working 4-10s (four days a week, 10 hours a day) again,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.

Keim said yes, that would be the case.

“The general public isn’t 4-10s, so they want to know if it is a Friday and there is an issue, who can people call?” Obermier asked.

“If it’s an emergency, at any time, they can call the call center and they will then get a hold of me,” Keim said. “We keep hauling gravel on Fridays and we also maintain roads on Fridays if necessary. I’m on call 24-7 and someone can always be reached. We always have things covered.”

It was noted that a person has been hired by the roads department in recent days, so that makes the current number of vacancies at four.

York County Commissioner Stan Boehr, during committee reports, told the board he previously had a conversation with Keim about how expensive it is to maintain an asphalt road compared to a high-traveled gravel road. “He didn’t think we need to create more paved roads right away, but he said they are fully committed to preserving the paved roads we already have. It was a good conversation.”