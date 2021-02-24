Road update made, regarding gravel, bridge work and FEMA funds

“As to when the county actually receives that money – who know?” Keim said, as the drawn out process has been frustrating.

He also noted that he would like to replace the “sign truck” which is used to haul posts and signs throughout the county.

“We budgeted $80,000 for this purchase and by going through state bids, we are probably looking at a cost of about $60,000,” Keim said. “I suppose I’m just asking for your blessing to start the process, as it has already been budgeted. We will be replacing a 1997 one-ton Chevy that’s getting tired. We need a heavier truck to carry all the weight.”

The commissioners said yes, Keim could proceed with the process – which won’t result in a different updated vehicle for this purpose until probably early summer.

Before Keim’s report was finished, York County Commissioner Daniel Grotz told Keim, “We have noticed an increase in trash being dumped in the rural ditches. I just wanted to ask the question as to how that is handled – do you guys get calls and then your team goes out and picks it all up? Is there a fine if someone gets caught dumping garbage and trash in the rural area?”

“If garbage and that gets dumped and the sheriff’s department can find names, they will contact them to clean it up or take whatever actions need to be taken,” Keim said. “Otherwise, when stuff is thrown in the rural ditches, we go out and get it, haul it to the dump and then charge it to the general garbage expense for the county. People, unfortunately, like to dump garbage and junk all over the county. We have been dealing with it for years.”

