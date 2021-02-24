Road update made, regarding gravel, bridge work and FEMA funds

YORK – York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim presented his annual report to the York County Commissioners this week, which revealed that county crews spread 73,000 cubic yards of gravel onto county roads in the last year and 378 miles of rural roads were rocked.
Regarding the gravel – that’s 10,000 more cubic yards of gravel than in the year prior, he added. And it was done only with county workers – no extra help was hired from the independent realm to assist in this last year, as had been done previously.
“This was done just with our people and our trucks,” Keim told the county board members.
As far as what is happening right now, Keim said crews are working on the box culvert on Road 10 and they are still waiting for steel for the bridge replacement project on Road U.
“The work might start on the bridge on Road E between Roads 11 and 12 earlier than May, like previously planned,” Keim said. “It might actually start in March, depending on the weather.”
He said this bridge is located south of Bradshaw.
Keim said he continues to file paperwork and respond to requests for information in the pursuit of receiving Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) relief funds. This would be to receive funds tied to fixing issues resulting from heavy rains and flooding two years ago – federal red tape has slowed down the receipt and process, Keim said. When all is said and done, the county should receive $216,000 in FEMA dollars and $26,000 from NEMA.
“As to when the county actually receives that money – who know?” Keim said, as the drawn out process has been frustrating.
He also noted that he would like to replace the “sign truck” which is used to haul posts and signs throughout the county.
“We budgeted $80,000 for this purchase and by going through state bids, we are probably looking at a cost of about $60,000,” Keim said. “I suppose I’m just asking for your blessing to start the process, as it has already been budgeted. We will be replacing a 1997 one-ton Chevy that’s getting tired. We need a heavier truck to carry all the weight.”
The commissioners said yes, Keim could proceed with the process – which won’t result in a different updated vehicle for this purpose until probably early summer.
Before Keim’s report was finished, York County Commissioner Daniel Grotz told Keim, “We have noticed an increase in trash being dumped in the rural ditches. I just wanted to ask the question as to how that is handled – do you guys get calls and then your team goes out and picks it all up? Is there a fine if someone gets caught dumping garbage and trash in the rural area?”
“If garbage and that gets dumped and the sheriff’s department can find names, they will contact them to clean it up or take whatever actions need to be taken,” Keim said. “Otherwise, when stuff is thrown in the rural ditches, we go out and get it, haul it to the dump and then charge it to the general garbage expense for the county. People, unfortunately, like to dump garbage and junk all over the county. We have been dealing with it for years.”