Risk dial stays the same, COVID cases increase by 20

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District is staying exactly where it was a week ago – in the moderate risk area and with a rating of 1.81.

The risk dial has numerical ratings – zero to one being low risk, one to two being moderate risk, two to three being high risk and three to four being severe risk.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cumulative case number for the district has risen to 534 with 339 recoveries.

York County has nine new cases, bringing the cumulative case number to 151 with 99 recoveries.

Seward County has six new cases, bringing the cumulative case number to 229 with 142 recoveries.

Polk County has five new cases bringing the total there to 48 with 25 recoveries.

And Butler County continues its cumulative case total at 106 with 73 recoveries.

Testing continues throughout the district, with 2,380 people having been tested so far in York County. In Seward County, 2,703 people have been tested since the pandemic began. In Butler County, 1,433 tests have been administered. And the number of tests given in Polk County is 624.