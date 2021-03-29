Risk dial slightly increases over the week

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District slightly increased for this week, according to local health officials – but it remains in the yellow (moderate risk) category.

It has been reset to 1.83, compared to 1.38 the week before.

Health officials explained, “Factors in the increase in the risk dial are primarily the 72 percent increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the previous week and increased test positivity rate from 4.05 percent to 6.93 percent.”

In the timeframe of March 25-26, there were four new COVID-19 cases in York County, moving the cumulative total to 1,703.

There were eight new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,909.

Butler County had five new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 849.

And there was just one new case in Polk County, bringing the total there to 578.

As of March 26, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district was 5,039. There were 90 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 51 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.