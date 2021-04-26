Risk dial slightly improves for health district

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District has slightly improved, as it has been set at 1.61, compared to 1.68 the week before.

The risk dial remains in the yellow (moderate risk) category.

In the past two days, there were seven new COVID-19 cases identified in the health district, with five of those being in York County.

The county’s cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 1,729.

There was one new case in Seward County and one new case in Polk County, during that two-day timeframe. There were no new cases in Butler County.

As of April 23, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,142. There were 64 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 23 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

In the seven-day timeframe of April 17-23, there were 12 new cases in York County, 10 new cases in Seward County and one new case in Polk County. There have been no new cases in Butler County for some time.

During that week-long timeframe, the majority of cases were in the age group of those in their 20s.