Risk dial reaches green status for first time since it was created

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District has reached the green – low risk category – for the first time since the risk dial was created.

Health officials re-set the risk dial for the week at .73 – an improvement over the yellow category rating of 1.35 the week before.

Over the past seven days, there have been only nine new cases of COVID-19 in the health district – all of them were in York County, according to health officials.

Of the nine, four were in their 20s, three were in their 30s and two were in their 40s.

As of May 21, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,221. There were 29 new cases in the previous 14 days, with nine of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, Four Corners is holding two walk-in clinics this week.

On Tuesday, May 25, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to those who are 12 years old and older. Appointments can be made by calling 402-362-2621 or going to https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/.

A walk-in clinic offering the Moderna vaccine will be held Thursday, May 27.

Both clinics will be held at the Four Corners Health Department at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge to receive the vaccine.

