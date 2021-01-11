Risk dial in district slightly elevated for the district

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District remains in the orange category, “elevated,” but it was slightly elevated this past week to 2.63 – up from 2.38 the week before.

In the timeframe of Jan. 7-8, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the health district with 15 of those in York County. That brings the cumulative total in York County to 1,437.

In Seward County, there were 11 new cases, bringing the total to 1,686.

Butler County had four new cases, bringing the total there to 761.

And Polk County had four new cases, bringing the total there to 488.

As of Jan. 8, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,372. There were 257 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 135 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

In that 7-day timespan, there were 51 new cases in York County, 52 in Seward County, 18 in Butler County and 14 in Polk County.

Regarding hospitalizations, according to officials with the health district, there have been 84 total in Seward County, 56 in York County, 28 in Butler County and 25 in Polk County.