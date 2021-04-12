Risk dial improves in health district

YORK – Once again, there is good news on the COVID front as the risk dial for the Four Corners Health District has improved.
It remains in the yellow (moderate risk) category but is now at 1.52 instead of 1.83 where it was the week prior.
And the number of new cases being confirmed in the health district over the past two days has been low.
There were only eight new cases in the entire health district during the two-day timeframe of April 8-9. None of those were in York County. Six were in Seward County, one was in Butler County and one was in Polk County.
Four Corners Health officials say as of April 9, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is at 5,806. There were 47 new cases in the last 14 days, with 20 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
In the timeframe of April 3-9, there were only two new cases in York County. There were 16 in Seward County, one in Butler County and one in Polk County.
In that time frame, spanning from April 3-9, the ages of those with new cases were as follows: 0-12, one; teens, three; 20s, two; 30s, three; 40s, three; 50s, seven; and 80s, one.
All Four Corners residents 18 years old and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at the district’s designated vaccination sites. Appointments to schedule a vaccine locally are being added each week on the state’s vaccine registration system at vaccinate.ne.gov. After registering on the site, it is important to check your email often because your invitation to schedule a vaccine will be sent to you over email. If you have any questions about this process, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621.
Vaccination numbers continue to grow in the health district as shot clinics are active. The numbers are fluid, as they are constantly growing.
The latest figures from Four Corners officials show that 7,699 vaccine doses have been administered in York County. That compares to 4,839 in Butler County; 2,852 in Polk County; and 8,815 in Seward County.
In the entire health district, 24,205 vaccinations have been administered with 15,516 being first doses and 8,689 being second doses.