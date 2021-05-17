Risk dial improves for health district

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District has been re-set and it has improved since the week prior.

According to Four Corners Health officials, the risk dial is now at 1.35 – which is an improvement over the 1.45 risk rating the week before.

The risk dial remains in the yellow, “moderate risk,” category.

Four Corners has also announced they will be holding two walk-in vaccination clinics this week. One will be on Tuesday, May 18, during which they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The other clinic will be Thursday, May 20, during which they will be administering the Moderna vaccine. Both clinics will be held at the Four Corners Health Department at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. No appointments will be necessary, but if someone would like to secure a time and view the vaccination paperwork ahead of time, they can go to www.fourcorners.ne.gov or call the office at 402-362-2621.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, there were a few new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the health district over the time period of May 12-14. There were five new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,765. There was one new case in Seward County. There were no new cases in Polk or Butler Counties.