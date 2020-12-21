Risk dial goes into orange category for the first time since October

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District has moved into the orange, “elevated risk,” category for the first time since October.

The risk dial is now at 2.63 – it has been over 3.0 and in the red, “severe,” category for nearly two months.

Health officials say the improved risk category is due to lower test positivity rates, reduced transmission rates and increased hospital capacities.

They, however, continue to encourage wearing face coverings, avoiding crowded places and close contact with others outside family units.

The latest two-day COVID case count shows 44 new cases of the virus in the health district, with 14 of those being in York County. The cumulative total for this county is now at 1,302.

Seward County had 22 new cases, bringing the total there to 1,506.

The cumulative total in Polk County has moved to 456 with five new cases.

And Butler County had three new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 706.

The cumulative total of cases in the health district – since the pandemic began – is now at 3,970. There have been 398 new cases in the past 14 days, with 156 of those in the last week.