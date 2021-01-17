 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Risk dial for health district remains in the orange, “elevated,” category
0 comments

Risk dial for health district remains in the orange, “elevated,” category

COVID-19

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District remains on the orange, “elevated,” category after being updated by health officials for this week.

It did slightly improve numerically, going to 2.54 compared to the previous week’s ranking of 2.63.

And the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district has now reached 4,500.

In the two-day span of Jan. 14-15, there were 40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health district with 19 of those being in York County.

The county’s cumulative number of cases is now at 1,502.

Seward County had 10 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,715.

Butler County had six new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 785.

And Polk County had five new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 498.

In the last seven days, there have been 65 new cases confirmed in York County. Seward County had 30 new cases over the last week, Butler County had 24 and Polk County only had 10.

During the past week, the following were the number of new cases, in the health district, in different age groups: kids 12 and younger, nine; teens, eight; 20s, 125; 30s, 28; 40s, 19; 50s, 16; 60s, 11; 70s, seven; 80s, six.

Testing continues, with 5,894 tests having been performed in York County since the pandemic began. In Seward County, there have been 5,597 tests administered; there have been 3,029 in Butler; and 1,529 in Polk.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News