Risk dial for health district remains in the orange, “elevated,” category

YORK – The risk dial for the Four Corners Health District remains on the orange, “elevated,” category after being updated by health officials for this week.

It did slightly improve numerically, going to 2.54 compared to the previous week’s ranking of 2.63.

And the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district has now reached 4,500.

In the two-day span of Jan. 14-15, there were 40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health district with 19 of those being in York County.

The county’s cumulative number of cases is now at 1,502.

Seward County had 10 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,715.

Butler County had six new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 785.

And Polk County had five new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 498.

In the last seven days, there have been 65 new cases confirmed in York County. Seward County had 30 new cases over the last week, Butler County had 24 and Polk County only had 10.