Risk dial for health district remains in the green

YORK – According to the latest information from the Four Corners Health Department, the risk dial remains in the green category, which indicates low risk regarding COVID-19.

They also indicate that the risk dial will continue to be displayed on their website through at least June 30. If current trends continue (in the positive way), the risk dial might be discontinued at that time.

The number of new COVID cases in the health district continue to be very low, with the latest figures showing only four new cases in Seward County in the last 14 days, only two new cases in York County in the last 14 days and only one new case in Butler County in the last two weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,251 cases of COVID-19 in the health district. Of those, 1,777 were in York County; 2,032 were in Seward County; 857 were in Butler County; and 585 were in Polk County.

Vaccinations remain available and underway, with shots available at the health department and at regular clinics throughout the district.

The number of vaccinations administered in the health district is currently just under 35,000. Of those, 17,685 are first doses; 16,301 are second doses; and 956 are one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

In York County, so far, the latest figures from the health department show that 10,714 vaccinations have been administered.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.