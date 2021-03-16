Risk dial continues to improve as new-case totals are very low

YORK – The health district’s risk dial continues to improve week to week and is now at 1.38 – in the yellow (moderate) risk category. The week before, it was at 1.46.

This improvement continues as the numbers of new COVID-19 cases continue to be low.

Between March 11 and 12, there was only one new COVID case in York County. In the March 11-12 timeframe, there were only three new cases in Seward County, two new cases in Polk County and none in Butler County.

From the timeframe of Feb. 27 to March 5, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases in Seward County, only four in York County, only four in Butler County, and seven in Polk County.

Then, in the three-day timespan of March 13-15, there were 10 new cases reported in the health district. Of those, three were in York County, four were in Butler County, two were in Seward County and Polk County had one new case.

As of now, York County has had 1,675 cases of COVID-19.

As of March 15, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,968. There were 60 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 28 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.