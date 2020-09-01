Risk dial close to orange, remains in yellow

YORK – The Four Corners Health District’s risk dial is still in the yellow category but is very close to moving to orange.

The risk dial categorizes risk as green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) and red (severe risk).

The dial also numerically categorizes the risk. Zero to one is green (low), 1-2 is yellow (moderate), 2-3 is orange (high) and 3-4 is red (severe).

The district’s dial is currently at 1.88. Last week it was 1.75.

This risk gauge is calculated using these data sets:

• The overall positivity rate of COVID testing in the jurisdiction;

• The weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in the jurisdiction;

• The trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing);

• Health care system capacity;

• Availability of critical medical equipment;

• The identification of community clusters/community spread;

• Availability of COVID testing;

• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.