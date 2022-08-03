Rising stars take action at Charlotte's Web production

YORK -- The classical story of Charlotte’s Web, written by E.B. White, is showcasing this week at the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre. Cast and crew members invite the public to enjoy the thrill of an award winning tale about a girl and her best friend, a sweet little pig who’s steering clear from the slaughterhouse.

Director Lauran Ostberg said this year’s theme for Yorkshire Playhouse is to reenact popular, youthful stories and tales. So far they have showed: Murder on the Orient Express, Little Women and Peter Pan.

“Charlotte’s Web has been well known by kids and adults alike,” said Ostberg. “The story has been so much fun to direct.”

This is Ostberg’s first year as a director at the Yorkshire Playhouse. She is co-directing with Judy Andrews this week, and together they are ready to dazzle the community with their talented cast and crew called the “Rising Stars,” made up of teens ages 12 through 18.

Ostberg said she is impressed with the work the cast and crew have put in all summer long to “create a perfect moment in the show.”

“Just seeing the fruit of the labor and seeing the commitment of the cast is amazing. We can only do so much as directors. Theatre people are going to skip lines and forget lines, but they really learned how to cover one another,” said Ostberg

The cast spent five weeks learning their lines to play the charming characters in Charlotte’s Web and Ostberg delights in watching the kids bring their characters to life.

“One of our cast members totally commits, as the pig, shouting ‘oink, oink’ on stage,” said Ostberg. “Another cast member fully immersed herself into her character as the uncle, and when actors fully embrace their characters, you can’t help but laugh.”

Even the cast has been stepping to the plate and is learning how to change sets quickly, despite only having a couple of days to practice, said Ostberg.

Ostberg said she hopes to continue bringing the best-loved shows to the Yorkshire Playhouse in the future.

Charlotte’s Web will be showcased through Saturday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the show begins at 2 p.m.

The student assistant director is Raima Kreifels.

The stage crew is made up of Maddie Chapman and Mark Billington, with the set design being done by John Baker, Ostberg, co-director Judy Andrews and C. Danielle Deal.

The cast includes the following actors: Cadence Marquart, Joseph Billington, Anna Vodicka, Andrew Onnen, Isaiah Kreifels, Leslie Staehr, Hannah Kreifels, Jackson Heath, Carter Heath, Gracie Hinz, Sara Reynolds, Madison Vodicka, Olivia Walling, Gracie (Angel) Long, Lena Groetzinger, Naomi Onnen and Jordan Noler.