'Ride along' with York County deputy is enlightening -- night shift is dynamic and unique

Attached to his body proper is a body camera, two sets of handcuffs, a couple extra ammo magazines for the Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the holster at his hip … all of it backed up by a ballistic vest.

The deputy said night shift, not surprisingly, is when narcotics most often appear. The same is true for impaired driver arrests … though the latter are not as often by alcohol and most folks might think.

“We see more meth and marijuana” impaired drivers on the roads than drunks, he said.

The night shift deputies patrol roads, highways and towns within the county and of course I-80 as well as Recharge Lake and other NRD recreational properties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic violations or vehicle lights, turn signal use and other failures are most often how drug cases and impaired driving arrests begin.

“We can’t see anything” inside a vehicle at night like day shift officers often can, so reading signs that something is amiss begins when contact with those in the vehicle is made in person.