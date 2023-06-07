Richard Elder, age 73, of York, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at York. Services are pending at Metz Mortuary, York.
Richard Elder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rex Goodell, the shooter, took his own life after Grand Island officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.
David Kretz and his father Ron Kretz opened the shop doors in October of 2022, and it is now a York breakfast destination.
The crash involved a small aircraft and occurred approximately 12 miles east of Kearney. At about 9:12 a.m. the sheriff’s office was notified …
Last year, nearly 1,400 teachers left their positions in Omaha-area school districts. This year, fewer teachers appear to be leaving but it's …
The partially finished, multimillion-dollar dwelling being built by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks was sold for $1.8 million.