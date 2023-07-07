Most of his youth was spent in Friend and York. After high school he worked a year in Lincoln State Farm Insurance before going to college. He received his undergraduate degree in education from Wayne State and his Master of Administration from UNO. Dick retired from the Omaha Public School system in 2000 after 32 years of teaching social studies to middle schoolers. He and Marjo started snow birding in Arizona when she retired from OPS a couple of years later. They made Scottsdale their permanent home in 2018.