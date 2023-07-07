June 24, 1945 – July 4, 2023
Richard “Dick” Thompsen, age 78, of Scottsdale, Ariz. passed away on July 4, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was born on June 24, 1945.
Most of his youth was spent in Friend and York. After high school he worked a year in Lincoln State Farm Insurance before going to college. He received his undergraduate degree in education from Wayne State and his Master of Administration from UNO. Dick retired from the Omaha Public School system in 2000 after 32 years of teaching social studies to middle schoolers. He and Marjo started snow birding in Arizona when she retired from OPS a couple of years later. They made Scottsdale their permanent home in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Hans Thompsen and his sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Leon Svoboda. He’s survived by his wife, Marjo; his son and wife, Jayson and Cathy Thompsen; his daughter, Amy Reoh and grandchildren, Jacob, Evan, Carleigh and Caleb.
Memorials can be sent to The NE Humane Society or Planned Parenthood.