Richard “Dick” John Elder age 73, of York, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at York. He was born June 18, 1949 to John and Ethel Maxine (Noble) in Lincoln. Dick was a proud member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving from 07/24/1969 to 03/04/1971. He was united in marriage to Sandy Soukup on August 24, 1974 in Lincoln. Dick worked as a bookkeeper for Burch and Associates in Lincoln, owned the Amoco station at the I-80 York interchange, and lastly worked for Cornerstone Bank in maintenance. He enjoyed fly fishing for trout and loved midget car races.

Dick is survived by his wife, Sandy of York; sister, Susie Mousel of Ayr; sister-in-law, Nancy Elder of Lincoln along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Elder and brother-in-law, Rich Mousel.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery east of York. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the mortuary. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday with the family greeting friends after the prayer service. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortruary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.