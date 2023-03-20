Richard Eric Bedient, 71 of Lincoln, formerly of Polk, passed away on March 18, 2023 at Bryan West Hospital Hospice Unit. The family invites friends and neighbors to join them for fellowship at the Arborville United Church of Christ, #7 Arborville Center, on Saturday, April 8, starting at 10:30 a.m. A short program will take place at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. The family will hold private graveside services at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the People’s City Mission, 110 Q St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

Richard was born March 8, 1952 to Owen and Evelyn (Mason) Bedient in Stromsburg. He grew up on the family farm in York County and attended Polk Public School. In high school he was a talented athlete, competing in varsity football, basketball and track. He was also involved in many York County 4-H projects including dairy cattle, showmanship, bird watching, first aid and public speaking. He graduated from high school in 1971.

Upon graduation, Richard began a long career of working for construction companies. Primarily he was a brick tender for various masonry contractors. Because of his natural strength, he was the go-to guy when there was any heavy lifting to be done.

On November 22, 1996 Richard was married to Katherine (Tupa) Bedient. Kathy was from the Wilbur area. She passed away on November 20, 2013.

Richard had a very generous heart and was always putting others needs before his own. He enjoyed being around friends and his laughter came easily. Richard’s later years were hampered by numerous health issues leading up to his death. He is survived by his siblings, Robert Bedient of Plattsmouth, John and Teresa (Bedient) O’Brien of Bellevue, Brian Bedient of Polk; friend of the family, Cyndi Bedient of York; seven nieces and nephews and twelve grand-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Evelyn; wife, Kathy and sister, Ann Margret Bedient.