Ribbon cutting scheduled for York solar facility

YORK – The Nebraska Public Power District, the City of York, GRNE Solar and others will be celebrating the completion of the new community solar facility, on the landfill property, on October 20 at 3:45 p.m.

The 3.2-megawatt solar facility is located near the intersection of Hwy 81 and County Road 15, and at its peak can generate the same amount of energy needed to power over 1,030 homes.

“We are excited to be cutting the ribbon on this new project, which will provide the community of York a great way to take advantage of renewable energy for years to come,” says NPPD General Manager of Retail Pat Hanrahan. “NPPD worked closely with the City of York and GRNE Solar throughout the development of this community solar facility and the ribbon cutting will be a great opportunity to celebrate everyone’s hard work.”

Community solar projects generate solar energy shares that can be used by community entities to reduce energy costs and use green energy. The City of York decided to distribute the solar shares to taxpayer entities in the community so that everyone in the community benefits from savings. Starting in October, the city, public school and county buildings in York will operate entirely with solar shares. That left a few shares, so the city decided to collaborate with York University to use those shares for the Holthus Field House.

“We appreciate the collaboration with NPPD and GRNE on this project. We are excited to have solar shares to cover all the City of York’s electricity needs and to be able to provide solar shares that cover all of York Public Schools’ energy as well as energy for some York County buildings and the Holthus Field House,” says York Mayor Barry Redfern.

“This project has been very exciting for GRNE Solar for many reasons,” notes GRNE founder and COO, Jess Baker. Year-to-date this is one of the largest projects we have now completed, and now for decades it will be utilized for the community’s benefit. Not only will this solar field be reducing the local environmental carbon footprint, but it will also be used to educate our next generations on the many benefits of solar energy. We thank the Nebraska Public Power District and the City of York for their forward-thinking vision and their pursuit towards a cleaner and greener future.”