Ribbon cut as York community solar field's up and running

YORK – Officials with the City of York, Nebraska Public Power District, GRNE Solar, the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, York County Development Corporation and others gathered in the heart of the community’s new solar field to cut a ribbon in celebration of the field to be up and running.

They also celebrated York becoming the first (and currently only) NPPD wholesale city in Nebraska to take 100% of the output to power all the city, county and school facilities, as well as the Holthus Field House at York University. York’s solar field is also the third largest of the community fields in NPPD communities.

NPPD’s Craig Vincent and York Mayor Barry Redfern noted it was Sept. 18, 2021, when the ground was officially broken on the 17 acres of city-owned land that had been vacant on the landfill property.

“Yes, it was just a little over a year ago when we stood out here in an empty field and it’s really a wild moment when you get back in here, in the heart of it,” Mayor Redfern said.

It is a wildly different atmosphere there now, especially when standing in the heart of the 9,648 solar panels. As far as the eye could see were solar panels on steel structures, with alfalfa and grass growing underneath. While the solar field was in complete operation at that moment, there was no sound. And there was no glare, as the panels are in constant yet non-visible motion as they follow the sun in order to absorb the rays.

“NPPD has always been a great partner with York, and we’ve had that same experience with GRNE Solar,” Redfern said. “The great this about this, too, is that all the power coming from here will take care of all the energy for the city, the schools and the county facilities, and for the fieldhouse at York University. When we were approached about how we wanted to use our solar shares, we wanted it to be spread among the public entities, so this will save the taxpayers some money also. Thanks for bringing this to us – wow, this is really cool.”

“Without the three partners – the city, NPPD and GRNE – this would not have happened,” said Vincent. “This is solely a benefit for York, Nebraska.”

Pat Hanrahan (check spelling) from NPPD echoed Vincent’s sentiment. “This is really about partnership. We want to thank the city. I look back to July, 2019, when we started talking about what this could be. Thank you to the city council, the mayor and Sue Crawford, the city administrator. And to the GRNE team for making it all a reality.”

He also noted that now the solar field is up and running – and producing those solar shares to power up all the local facilities – there will be educational opportunities on site as well.

GRNE’s Jess Baker noted the weather, at that moment, was “a perfect solar today and we can’t thank everyone enough, to NPPD and the city for fostering this. This directly benefits the communities where these are located. It’s great to see how this works in this renewable space.”

Baker also explained that York’s solar field is a “single axis tracking system and the bifacial solar panels allow us to collect reflective light.” In other words, when there is snow cover on the ground on a cold February day, the reflective light “will make a big difference.”

“And another cool feature on this site is that we have a charging station here where the technicians can charge up their vehicles when they need to be here,” Baker added.

Audience members asked how the solar panels fared during last summer’s devastating hail storm – amazingly, Baker said they had no hail damage whatsoever, “which shows how durable and resilient the material is.”

The field, officials say, generates 3.2 megawatts – in comparison, the one located in Kearney is 5.78.

There will be no livestock grazing on this city-owned site – as it is on landfill property – but special native grasses will accompany the alfalfa that’s already naturally growing there now.

“This is really amazing,” Mayor Redfern said as he walked among the panels of York’s first solar field. “Again, this is really pretty cool.”