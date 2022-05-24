Retiring nurse's aide reflects on 49 years of service at Fairview Manor

FAIRMONT -- After 49 years of providing tip-top care to the residents of Fairview Manor, 80-year-old Norma Starr will put up her scrubs and move on to the next chapter life has to bring. Starr was born and raised in McCool Junction. She graduated from McCool Junction High School in 1960. From there, Starr married Babe Starr from Fairmont.

Before working at Fairview, Starr worked at Heritage Crossings in Geneva. Then in March of 1973, Starr began working as a medical aide at Fairview Manor. She was one of their first aides. She said the reason why she chose to work at Fairview was because it was in close proximity to her home and her loved ones.

“Fairview was close to home,” said Starr. “I was only two blocks away from work so there was no excuse not to show up. Rain, snow or whatever, I made it here. That was the biggest draw.”

Starr took on several duties during her time at Fairview. Starr went from working on the floor as a certified nurse’s aide to filing medical records on the computer and answering calls in the office.

“Everybody wants that phone answered, and it rings all the time” Starr said.

The biggest lesson Starr learned was how to adapt to the times. Starr said, “When computers came in, nobody wanted to do it, so I did it. Medical records used to be filled out by hand, now it is all done by computer. Things are different.”

Starr said her favorite part about working at Fairview is the staff and residents. “I love seeing all the residents and their families come through the door. We just have a lot of fun around here.”

Even though serving her residents is her favorite part of her job, she said it is also the most heartbreaking. “Seeing residents come and go is hard, especially when you become attached to them,” said Starr.

Starr’s compassion and hard work is recognized by her co-workers as well. Nurse Cynthia Bolte has been working on the floor with Starr for 34 years.

“Norma has built good relationships with residents, and she is someone that staff has been able to go to and trust for her judgment,” said Bolte. “She’s loyal to the Manor and she’s loyal to her work.”

Bolte said they shared many memories together including the time when Starr was on the planning committee who invited Tom Osborne to visit the residents.

Starr rarely called in sick to work. She was always punctual and team-oriented. Former co-worker Carolynn Breazeale said, “Norma brought stability. She very seldom ever missed work and always showed up on time.”

Breazeale and Starr worked together for 30 years. Outside of work, Starr and Breazeale would have coffee at Kerry’s Restaurant and talk about the scoop of the town. “She was a good friend,” Breazeale said, “You could confide in her, and if you were having a frustrating day, you could go to her. She’s a good listener too.”

Starr looks forward to spending her time gardening, cleaning her home, watching the birds in her front lawn and making trips to Lovewell State Park. Most importantly, Starr is excited to spend more time with her daughter Vickie, her son Troy and his wife Dee, and grandchildren.

After many years of service, Starr shares special advice to the younger generation. Starr said, “Show up for work, be patient and listen to your advisors because they know what they are talking about.”

The residents, nurses and staff at Fairview manor would like to thank Starr for the legacy she left on Fairview Manor and the community of Fairmont. Bolte said, “Fairview Manor won’t be the same without her.”