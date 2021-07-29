Retiring, but not leaving teaching forever

YORK- After teaching at St. Joseph Catholic School for the past nine years, Kathy Quinlan announced her retirement. However, she said this won’t be the end of the road for her in education.

Quinlan was born in Iowa. Not too long after, her family moved to St. Joseph, Mo. Later on, they moved again to Horton, Kan. Quinlan said she was interested in school even when she too young to attend.

“One day, I decided to meet my brother at school and walk him home,” Quinlan said. “I felt like I was lost, but I knew what the school looked like. When I got there, my dad was there. I got in a little trouble for taking off without letting anyone know.”

Quinlan was the second oldest out of eight kids. Her father owned a farm paper, and it was the family’s business. Their home garage was turned into a printing shop, and all of the children helped with a part of the print every day.

Quinlan said her first job was being a typist at her family newspaper. She said she enjoyed working. She was even able to teach her youngest brother how to spell his name on a typewriter.

In the summer, Quinlan and her siblings would visit her grandmother who was a teacher before she got married. She said she remembered telling her grandma that she wanted to teach because of her.