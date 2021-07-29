Retiring, but not leaving teaching forever

YORK- After teaching at St. Joseph Catholic School for the past nine years, Kathy Quinlan announced her retirement. However, she said this won’t be the end of the road for her in education.
Quinlan was born in Iowa. Not too long after, her family moved to St. Joseph, Mo. Later on, they moved again to Horton, Kan. Quinlan said she was interested in school even when she too young to attend.
“One day, I decided to meet my brother at school and walk him home,” Quinlan said. “I felt like I was lost, but I knew what the school looked like. When I got there, my dad was there. I got in a little trouble for taking off without letting anyone know.”
Quinlan was the second oldest out of eight kids. Her father owned a farm paper, and it was the family’s business. Their home garage was turned into a printing shop, and all of the children helped with a part of the print every day.
Quinlan said her first job was being a typist at her family newspaper. She said she enjoyed working. She was even able to teach her youngest brother how to spell his name on a typewriter.
In the summer, Quinlan and her siblings would visit her grandmother who was a teacher before she got married. She said she remembered telling her grandma that she wanted to teach because of her.
When she was of age, Quinlan attended a Catholic grade school up until eighth grade. In second grade, had a few favorite nuns who taught. One day, she was assigned to write a paragraph and draw a picture to show what she wanted to be when she was older. She drew herself as a teacher.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” Quinlan said. “Because I went to Catholic school, I thought I wanted to be a nun. Grandma used to tell me her experiences of her life as a teacher. She hoped I would become a teacher one day.”
Quinlan didn’t start teaching until her daughter started kindergarten. She attended Peru State University where she specialized in special education. Quinlan credits an instructor she had for giving her inspiration to join the field.
“My instructor had us knowing that we were going to see a variety of kids. She didn’t hold back. There were some of the things were kind of scary. She had erasers and pencils thrown at her, but she did it for years because she loved those kids.”
Quinlan said special needs kids deserve someone who can do more than just teach them math and reading. She decided to be one of those people, and she was sent to Humboldt, Neb., for her first job.
“I was so nervous on my first day,” Quinlan said. “I probably don’t remember a lot from it anymore.”
After a year in Humboldt, she decided to move to the Nebraska/South Dakota border to Naper, Neb. Quinlan taught at Spencer-Naper for four years. She taught middle school in Valentine, Neb., for four years before moving to York where she taught at York Elementary for 10 years.
“Deep down in my heart, I wanted to teach first, second, or third grade,” Quinlan said. “I saw there was an opening at St. Joseph, and I went over there. I got the job. I’ve been there ever since.”
Quinlan said middle school was the hardest for her to teach. One day, a student came to her because he was in trouble. The student said a bad word to a girl in the hallway, but he didn’t know what it meant, and he wanted Quinlan to go to the office with him.
When they went to the principal’s office, the principal asked Quinlan what she said to the student, and how she knew what to do in that moment.
“I just said a real quick prayer, and I told the student you have to ask your parents,” Quinlan said.
Even though middle school was hard, Quinlan said it was of her favorite teaching moments. Quinlan was talking to about the television show “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” to the students. She said they had never heard of it before.
When the kids came back from a break outside, one of her students was upset because he had a sliver in his toe.
“He was being so loud,” Quinlan said. “He kept shouting that it hurt. “My room was right next to the office, and people kept looking in to see what was happening. After we fixed it, he told everyone that I was Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, and that I could help everyone.”
Even though teaching middle school was a challenge sometimes, she said she loved all of her students.
As a teacher, Quinlan talked about her own experiences to help her students feel comfortable learning. She encouraged the kids to spend ten minutes a day working on times tables and reading because she said she used to have to study every day as well.
“We played phonics and math bingo,” Quinlan said. “We had fun. I took a pretzel can and decorated it like a firecracker. When the timer went off, the top would pop. It made it more fun for them to learn.”
Quinlan said there is personal satisfaction that comes with teaching.
“Seeing the kids write complete sentences without any help made me feel good,” Quinlan said. “I don’t need any big recognition. I just need the look on the kids’ faces when they know they understand.”
In their reading class, Quinlan said she asked the class what was the word wreak meant because they were reading a book about vultures.
“One time, a little child who hardly ever talked shouted out “P.U.” without even raising his hand,” Quinlan said. “The entire classroom laughed. He felt happy, and that made me happy. He knew he had the right answer.”
The biggest lesson Quinlan said she learned from her years teaching is to learn how to ask for help. She said she used to think she could handle everything on her own. She once got in the middle of two students arguing because she didn’t want them to get hurt.
When she was asked why she decided to intervene, she said it was for the kids. Quinlan said she always wanted the best for them. She added that she probably should have asked for help in that situation.
This year will be Quinlan’s first time not teaching in 29 years. Even though she won’t be teaching full-time, she received her certificate to substitute any grade level for the upcoming year at St. Joseph.
“I could wean off from it over time,” Quinlan said. “A lot of things are going through my head. I might even choose to be one of those grandmothers who listens to the kids read.”
Quinlan said she loved teaching at every school she worked in, but she especially loved St. Joseph.
“All of the students I taught at St. Joseph were remarkable,” Quinlan said. “It was my last school, and it left the biggest impression on me. I always wanted to teach at a Catholic school, and I finally did it.”