Retired teacher shifts gears after 41 years of teaching

YORK -- Every year on the first day of school, third grade teacher and athletic director Jan Gray of Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School would wait on the second floor and greet students with a smile. This fall, things will be looking a little different for Gray as she finished her last year of teaching in May.
Gray attended Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota where she studied elementary education with a coaching endorsement. She went on to receive her master’s degree at Concordia University in Seward. Before she taught at Emmanuel Faith, she taught for Region V Services.
“I lived in a time where women were homemakers, secretaries or nurses, but I wanted to become a teacher and here I am,” said Gray.
Within 41 years of teaching at Emmanuel, Gray has become an inspiration and role model for her students. Whether it be attending her students’ musical performances or coaching them from the sideline at sporting events, Gray was always putting in the extra time to help her students in and outside the classroom.
Principal of Emmanuel, Brad Wellmann, said, “Gray was committed to her students and made them feel welcomed. To her, school was more than teaching the core subjects, Jan wanted to be that support system her students could go to anytime.”
After 41 years of zipping by, Gray remembers taking her students roller-skating and to the theatre. Her favorite memory was having a beach day during National Lutheran Schools Week. Her students would bring beach towels, sunglasses and sun hats for a day “at the beach” in the classroom.
Gray’s favorite thing about teaching was watching her students learn. Gray said, “I want to see every student have faith, succeed and be ready for the next challenge life brings them.”
Gray was known for being a team player who would show the ropes to new teachers coming in. Gray set the standard and shared her bright ideas. She said she couldn’t do it without the cooperative teachers and staff at Emmanuel who had each other's backs.
“My biggest advice I would give to incoming teachers would be to have patience, learn from your students as much as they learn from you, and if you have a question, don’t hesitate to ask for help,” said Gray.
Gray is shifting gears from grading papers to quilting and reading mystery books at home. She will also be spending more time with her husband, daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren who she adores.