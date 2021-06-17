Retired teacher shifts gears after 41 years of teaching

YORK -- Every year on the first day of school, third grade teacher and athletic director Jan Gray of Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School would wait on the second floor and greet students with a smile. This fall, things will be looking a little different for Gray as she finished her last year of teaching in May.

Gray attended Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota where she studied elementary education with a coaching endorsement. She went on to receive her master’s degree at Concordia University in Seward. Before she taught at Emmanuel Faith, she taught for Region V Services.

“I lived in a time where women were homemakers, secretaries or nurses, but I wanted to become a teacher and here I am,” said Gray.

Within 41 years of teaching at Emmanuel, Gray has become an inspiration and role model for her students. Whether it be attending her students’ musical performances or coaching them from the sideline at sporting events, Gray was always putting in the extra time to help her students in and outside the classroom.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Principal of Emmanuel, Brad Wellmann, said, “Gray was committed to her students and made them feel welcomed. To her, school was more than teaching the core subjects, Jan wanted to be that support system her students could go to anytime.”