Renovation work well underway at Children's Museum

The “Big Room” has been rearranged to accommodate the new auditorium windows to bring in natural light. Within this space, the playhouse and York Medical Clinic have new looks and play accessories to enhance these exhibits.

“One major push with the 2021 renovation has been to bring the children’s museum up to speed with inclusion as much as the space and exhibits allow,” Scheinost continued. “To help bridge the gap of inclusion, a wheelchair ramp is in the works as a public works project in the 2021 summer/fall. Exhibits will also have doorway entrances opened and more space added around exhibits to allow for those with activity limitations to be able to enter and play. To further provide representation of children of all abilities, additions to the silhouettes of children playing (that line the museum hallway) will also be updated to include children with mobility aids such as wheelchairs and lofstrand (forearm) crutches. Representation is key.”