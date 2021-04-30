Renovation work well underway at Children's Museum

YORK -- “It’s a special place to relax and play with our grandkids. Yes, we have toys at our house, but the Children’s Museum takes creative play to the next level.”
“What a special place!”
“It is important to encourage imaginative play, discovery opportunities and hands-on activities.”
“The museum represents a wonderful asset to the York Community!”
“Thanks for all your work so others may enjoy this gem.”
These words of encouragement, sweet memories and personal stories have filled Rose Scheinost’s mailbox.
“These kind messages have been just as important as the donations themselves,” said Scheinost, who is a volunteer, donation drive coordinator and York Area Children’s Museum board member.
The museum is currently undergoing a renovation/rejuvenation and funds are being raised toward that effort.
“I have absolutely been blown away by the support of the community,” Scheinost said. “My heart is so full because of the generosity of our monetary donors, those who ushered words of encouragement, and the countless hours of dedication from members of the board for giving so fully of their time and talent.”
Construction is well underway at the York Area Children’s Museum. The raised funds have gone toward enhancements of a new ocean-themed sensory room which has a bubble wall, ocean scenery and sensory toys.
Imperative maintenance of existing exhibits and a new first responder exhibit have also taken priority, Scheinost said, noting a “fresh, crisp coat of paint throughout the museum is bringing a bright look to the space.”
She said Grand Central Foods has replaced the York Towne Market which will feature a new checkout counter, complete with a credit card machine and new cash register.
The “Big Room” has been rearranged to accommodate the new auditorium windows to bring in natural light. Within this space, the playhouse and York Medical Clinic have new looks and play accessories to enhance these exhibits.
“One major push with the 2021 renovation has been to bring the children’s museum up to speed with inclusion as much as the space and exhibits allow,” Scheinost continued. “To help bridge the gap of inclusion, a wheelchair ramp is in the works as a public works project in the 2021 summer/fall. Exhibits will also have doorway entrances opened and more space added around exhibits to allow for those with activity limitations to be able to enter and play. To further provide representation of children of all abilities, additions to the silhouettes of children playing (that line the museum hallway) will also be updated to include children with mobility aids such as wheelchairs and lofstrand (forearm) crutches. Representation is key.”
The donation drive for YACM is ongoing, Scheinost added.
Organizers say any monetary donation will be gladly picked up in person, or it can be mailed directly to the donation drive coordinator, (Rose Scheinost at 2022 Kentucky Drive, York, NE 68467.
“Please visit our website at www.yorkareachildrensmuseum.org and look under our donation tab for an online PayPal donation option as well,” Scheinost said. “In addition, if you would be interested in volunteering your time, please contact us via our website. YACM has many outlets for volunteering opportunities. Any questions can be directed to me at (402) 750-5164 or rscheinost@hotmail.com.
“Now is the time to relish old memories and make new ones at the York Area Children’s Museum,” Scheinost added. “Please stay posted to the York News-Times and the York Area Children’s Museum Facebook page for updates on progress, an upcoming special thank you to our donors, and information regarding an official grand opening event.”