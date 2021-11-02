Renovation/expansion projects being considered for Heartland Public School

HENDERSON -- Renovation/expansion/upgrade projects for Heartland Public School will soon be the topic of two public meetings, in order to garner input from the district’s patrons.
The school board, last March, hired an architectural and engineering group to conduct a comprehensive walk-through of the current facility in order to identify areas of need over the next 10-15 years.
According to information from school officials, “from this study and information gathered from staff, students and patrons, the board has now identified several areas of our campus that could use updates or expansion to meet increasing enrollment, changes in educational practices, security and updates to the physical space.”
From those conversations, these five project areas were suggested:
• A remodeling and configuration of the main entry to increase security and update the lobby area;
• The addition of classroom space to accommodate higher enrollments and allow for small group instructions;
• A new addition to house more usable weight room and locker rooms due to space requirements, safety and the need to update facilities;
• A hallway to connect the satellite agriculture and industrial arts building to the main facility to allow students to move safely between spaces without going outdoors;
• An expansion of the current preschool program and space for a community-operated daycare facility, “as this has been identified by the community as a high need for over a decade.”
The Heartland School Board has decided to separate the daycare facility from the other project ideas, school officials said. “The plan, at this point, is to have a community group raise the funds to build and operate the daycare facility on our campus. The school district would have no monetary investment of tax dollars in the daycare facility.”
Meetings for public input on the areas of consideration will be held Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, in the high school theater, with each meeting starting at 7:30 p.m.
“If the project moves forward, it is possible that the board may ask for a bond election as early as next spring,” school officials have said. “We hope Heartland patrons will attend one or both of the meetings to learn more about future plans and to offer their input as we look to keep our facilities viable for many years into the future.”