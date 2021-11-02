Renovation/expansion projects being considered for Heartland Public School

• An expansion of the current preschool program and space for a community-operated daycare facility, “as this has been identified by the community as a high need for over a decade.”

The Heartland School Board has decided to separate the daycare facility from the other project ideas, school officials said. “The plan, at this point, is to have a community group raise the funds to build and operate the daycare facility on our campus. The school district would have no monetary investment of tax dollars in the daycare facility.”

Meetings for public input on the areas of consideration will be held Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, in the high school theater, with each meeting starting at 7:30 p.m.

“If the project moves forward, it is possible that the board may ask for a bond election as early as next spring,” school officials have said. “We hope Heartland patrons will attend one or both of the meetings to learn more about future plans and to offer their input as we look to keep our facilities viable for many years into the future.”