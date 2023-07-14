It was a lucky day for the Renner Family of York on Thursday as they found Pirate Jim’s medallion at the York County Fairgrounds. The site was appropriate considering the York County Fair is just around the corner and it’s celebrating its 150 year anniversary this year.

The treasure hunt had people on their knees, poking around the wide open, grassy area on the south side of the Ag Hall Building. After a couple of years attempting to find the gold, the family of Liz Renner and her three daughters Elsa, 9, Marta, 13, and Naomi, 15, cracked the clues and beat seven individuals who were also looking at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Liz was the first of the four to spot the medallion on the south side, slipped in a cranny of a tree, which was near what looked to be a mini silo.

“I was just so surprised,” said Liz. “We didn’t know what it looked like. Once I found it, I held it up and stopped everyone who was looking. Then, I showed some kids who were here, so they know what to look for next year.”

What brought them to the fairgrounds? Naomi said a clue described it as a place of “August delight”. As 4-Hers themselves, Elsa, Marta and Naomi take “delight” in preparing projects for the York County Fair in their last weeks of summer break. Another clue mentioned the use of fireworks. With the fairgrounds being the place to be on July 3rd for York’s Firecracker Frenzy, the Renner family began eliminating their places to seek.

When asked what kept them coming back to the treasure hunt, Marta said, “I have a lot of fun solving the clues.”

Her little sister, Elsa, exclaimed, “The money! I really want to buy a cat.”

Naomi added, “I could put the money towards my photography projects”

While all three girls may have different ideas on where to spend their money, they came to the conclusion of splitting the prize and saving it for future uses would benefit their whole family

Liz said, “I know Elsa thinks she will be getting a cat, but saving the money for future use would be wise. We may spend a little on a celebratory dinner.”

For future lookers, Liz and the girls have a few tips to share with you. Liz said, “Don’t give up. We almost left because we had to get Naomi to work yesterday, but we didn’t give up.”

Elsa said, “Read the clues carefully and don’t skip work to look for the treasure.”