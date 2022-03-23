Reminders about election sign placement

YORK – With the Primary Election approaching, election campaign signs have been popping up.

Local officials want to remind everyone that election signs have to be placed behind the sidewalk (in other words, the side of the sidewalk closest to the house).

They cannot be in public right-of-way and have to be at least 15 feet back from the street curb.

The best rule of thumb as to where that exists inside a municipality is that it should be behind the sidewalk – not between the sidewalk and the curb.

They can’t be at intersections, on medians, shoulders, road entrances and exits, sidewalks and ditches, either.

If election signs are in the right-of-way, city crews have the right to pull them out.

County, state and law enforcement officials also have the authority to remove political signs if they are in a problematic area or if they are in the right-of-way.

There are state and local laws guiding the placement of campaign signs.

Those placing signs have to ask permission of urban and rural landowners to avoid complaints of nuisance and trespassing.

State law requires that election signs cannot be posted on utility poles or fences in the right-of-way. Campaign signs in state right-of-way areas will be removed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and held for up to 30 days. Candidates who wish to retrieve their signs will need to contact the district headquarters for the area in which the sign was placed.

And political signs can also not be near polling places. In York, those locations include the auditorium, courthouse and 4-H building on the fairgrounds. In Gresham, the voting location is the fire hall. In Waco, it is the community building. In Henderson, voting takes place at the Henderson City Hall. And Hays and McFadden precincts vote at the McCool Community Hall. So political signs cannot be near any of those specific locations.

