Reminders about election sign placement

YORK – With the General Election approaching, election campaign signs have been popping up.

Local officials want to remind everyone that election signs have to be placed behind the sidewalk (in other words, the side of the sidewalk closest to the house).

They cannot be in public right-of-way and have to be at least 15 feet back from the street curb.

The best rule of thumb as to where that exists inside a municipality is that it should be behind the sidewalk – not between the sidewalk and the curb.

They can’t be at intersections, on medians, shoulders, road entrances and exits, sidewalks and ditches, either.

If election signs are in the right-of-way, city crews have the right to pull them out.

County, state and law enforcement officials also have the authority to remove political signs if they are in a problematic area or if they are in the right-of-way.

There are state and local laws guiding the placement of campaign signs.

Those placing signs have to ask permission of urban and rural landowners to avoid complaints of nuisance and trespassing.