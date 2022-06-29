Remembering the last Civil War veteran

STROMSBURG -- Saturday was memorable day in Stromsburg where several dozens of people gathered to honor and observe the marking of William Fetters who was the last surviving Civil War veteran of Polk County.

The ceremony began with Camp Commander Brandon Barth from Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War giving opening remarks followed by everyone reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “America.”

Everyone then bowed their heads in a prayer led by Former Commander Norman Weber from Sons of Union Veterans.

After the prayer, Judy Frohm from the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War placed a wreath in honor of Fetters. Other symbols such as a musket, canteen and knapsack were also added to Fetters’ gravesite by the Nebraska Rangers in memory of his meritorious actions.

Next was the placing of the flag by Barth for “whose integrity and unity Private Fetters offered his service.”

Charles Noyd, Polk County Historical Society president, who also contributed to the historical searching of Fetters, presented the biography of one of the last Union soldiers to be buried. William Fetters was more than just a veteran though. Fetters was a homesteader and farmer.Noyd noted that Fetters overcame “grasshopper invasions, droughts, storms, crop failures, prairie fires, and they suffered the death of their teenage son.”

Following his biography, Department Commander John Surman addressed the speech of Past Commander-in-Chief Perry Fowch who spoke at the National Encampment of the Grand Army of Republic.

In his speech, Fowch spoke of the records of the soldiers that were either killed or left wounded in the Civil War. He said of these soldiers, “They stood at Antietam, they faced the heights of Fort Donelson and Fredericksburg and like Private Fetters stood among the cedars at Stone’s River; they met the fearful shock at Shiloh; became granite columns with the rocks of Chickamauga; formed a living wall against treason’s mighty power at Gettysburg; moved unfaltering in the slaughter pens of Cold Harbor; and climbed up to rocky precipice to the portals of glory on Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge.”

These soldiers faced “wounds and death” and “suspense, loneliness, and suffering.” Fowch said the result of the Civil War not only left shattered limbs and wasted forms, but desolate hopes, ruined homes and broken hearts. It left the sacrifice and sorrow worse than death of itself.

“In the shadow of 500,000 graves in the daily presence of those that returned diseased and broken down; with the prison of Libby still vocal with the echo suffering; with the memories of Belle Isle and Andersonville lighted as though with lurid fires of hell; standing under the clouds of grief that darkened half a million homes, we proclaim a roll of honor of the Grand Army of the Republic.”

After his address, Weber said, “As all veterans here gathered are aware, a soldier cannot leave his post without being properly relieved. Private William Fetters, you are now relieved; I have the post rest in peace.”

Honor Attendants then revealed the G.A.R marker that has a special QR code for anyone who wants access to Fetters’ biography and information about other Civil War veterans in Nebraska.

Weber said, “Our challenge is to place these markers throughout the state in order to help keep evergreen the memory of the original Boys in Blue.”

The ceremony concluded with everyone rising and singing the Battle Hymn of Republic and Noyd and Weber giving the Benediction.