Remembering the early days of York

Editor’s note: The following article appeared in the York News-Times in 1967. It was written by W.C. Baer, in his own words.
YORK – There was a great temperance struggle in 1876 when an application was filed for a license to open a saloon in the area of York.
C.S. Harrison, head of the temperance group, was told that the houses of the members of the group would be burned one by one until the license was granted. Mr. Harrison said that they would retaliate by burning the buildings of the saloon backers. A fight ensued with Mr. Harrison winning. The “whiskey” element did not bother York citizens again, until the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad built their depot. A. Mr. Wooley, owner of the land north of town, conceived the idea of laying out a town just north of York, leaving a strip of land between the two towns which was afterward called “The Dead Line.”
The town was called New York and was incorporated in 1880. Among the successful businesses located there was the York Foundry, four elevators, Boyer’s Drug Store, Behling’s general merchandise store and several saloons.
In an 1887 directory, one finds that York had a population of 4,500. York had a canning factory that canned beans, tomatoes and corn.
In 1887, York boasted about its businesses, four banks, eight churches, two brickyards, a pop factory, a cigar factory, 17 lawyers, 17 insurance men, and eight contractors and builders. Doing a fine business, too, were five coal companies, nine boot and shoe stores, eight dry goods stores, nine dressmakers, 13 grocery stores, six hotels, three laundries, seven livery and feed stables. The York Foundry and Engine Works, employing 20 men, was very busy.
A franchise for water works was granted for five miles of mains with 50 hydrants.
The Harrison Nursery furnished shade and fruit trees to customers in Kansas and Colorado. There were two undertakers and furniture men. My father was one of them and he buried the first white man in Greenwood Cemetery.
It was a thrill to have five cents in the pocket of your best suit and board the street railway. It was horse-drawn and traveled from the B&M railroad depot down to the northwest corner of the square and then east to Blackburn Avenue. There the operator, M.A. Green (known as Maryann Green) would get out, hitch the horses to the other end of the car and start down the hill again.
I well remember the 1888 blizzard when I was nine year old. It was a beautiful, warm, cloudy day in January. We had enjoyed kicking a soccer ball during the recess that afternoon. I can recall sitting in the downstairs northwest room of the schoolhouse when suddenly it became very, very still and as I looked out the window, I could see huge, cottony snowflakes falling. The teacher told us to put on our wraps and instructed the older students to walk home with the younger children.
The school was where the community center now stands and Henry Rosenlof walked with me as far as the present telephone building, but then turned east toward his home.
I had to walk just down the alley between Fifth and Sixth Street and I thought I could manage that. In just a few seconds, I could not even get a glimpse of Henry. I fell into a drainage ditch and really had great difficulty in crawling out of it. I kept groping blindly trying to find the clothesline that I knew should be there. The snow came so fast and drifted so swiftly that it seemed like an eternity before I ran smack into our back porch. It continued snowing for three days.
The women of York must have become very conscious of the study of fine arts in 1894, for there was a surge of clubs organized. First the Avon Club was founded with its chief study for years being the works of Shakespeare. During the same month, the Woman’s Club was organized. It was not to exceed 30 members and its purpose was to study the “highest civilization of humanity.” It is the oldest club in York at the present time.
Also in 1894, the Amateur Musical Club began with its object being to promote the knowledge and enjoyment of the art of music. Two years later, the Review and Art Club was started with a limited membership of 18 members. They reviewed new books, studied poetry and the art masterpieces of ancient and modern times.
York’s present library was built in 1902 when Mrs. Lydia A. B. Woods donated $10,000, of which $8,000 was spent for the lot and building and the remainder for new books.
As to men’s organizations, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, granted a charter in 1872, was the pioneer lodge of York County. Two years later, the York Lodge, NO. 56, A.F. and A.M. of the Masonic Order was begun.
Drag racing may be a worry for today’s parents, but we used to do it too. On beautiful summer Sunday nights north of the depot, we raced with trotter horses pulling rubber-tired buggies.
Many a boy learned to swim at the “double-branch” mill pond east of the present disposal plant. We enjoyed skating there too.
I remember how proud I was when the Ringley Brothers’ circus would come to town for I would get to sit in the lead wagon with the Ringleys during their parades through town. They were distantly related to my father and our furniture store was their York headquarters.
We had fine Fourth of July celebrations and the one I especially remember was when I set a firecracker in the muddy street outside of the present location of Hilder’s. The mud blew so high that the fire department brought their ladder for me to climb upon to wash all the windows.
The Nobes Opera House, built in 1881, was a source of great pride to York. It was located at Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue, on the third floor of the building and seated 900 people.
In the large pavilion at the chatauqua grounds, each year a 10 days’ program was given, comprising the best talent the county offered. People would come from far away, pitch tents and camp on the grounds during the program.
