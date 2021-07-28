Remembering Our Fallen: Traveling photo memorial of Nebraska's deceased military to be at county fair

YORK – A very special display will be at the York County Fair, says York County Veterans Service Officer Nick Wollenburg, as the Remembering Our Fallen traveling photo memorial will arrive next week.

This display is a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Nebraskans killed in The War On Terror (post-Sept. 11, 2001) while wearing the country’s uniform in a war zone. The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of Nebraska’s fallen, will be displayed on the west side of the mercantile building underneath a large flag, Wollenburg said.

The display was created by Patriotic Productions, a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha. Co-creator, Bill Williams, said, “We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed for our freedom. While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living . . . to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”

This is a different display than will be seen at the city auditorium during Yorkfest. That display, during Yorkfest, will be a memorial of the many Honor Flights that have been taken by Nebraska veterans to Washington D.C., in the past few years.