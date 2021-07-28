Remembering Our Fallen: Traveling photo memorial of Nebraska's deceased military to be at county fair

YORK – A very special display will be at the York County Fair, says York County Veterans Service Officer Nick Wollenburg, as the Remembering Our Fallen traveling photo memorial will arrive next week.
This display is a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Nebraskans killed in The War On Terror (post-Sept. 11, 2001) while wearing the country’s uniform in a war zone. The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of Nebraska’s fallen, will be displayed on the west side of the mercantile building underneath a large flag, Wollenburg said.
The display was created by Patriotic Productions, a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha. Co-creator, Bill Williams, said, “We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed for our freedom. While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living . . . to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”
This is a different display than will be seen at the city auditorium during Yorkfest. That display, during Yorkfest, will be a memorial of the many Honor Flights that have been taken by Nebraska veterans to Washington D.C., in the past few years.
The display at the fairgrounds is being sponsored by the York County Veterans Service Office, the American Legion Post 19, the VFW, and the Sons of the American Legion, Wollenburg said.
“I’m super excited to have this display coming to the York County Fair,” Wollenburg said. “This is a great way to honor and remember those who made the greatest sacrifice.”
He said the display will be set up next Wednesday and it will be available for public viewing starting on Thursday at noon, when the mercantile building opens along with the rest of the county fair exhibits. The display will be open each day of the fair, through Sunday.