featured

Remembering Our Fallen Heroes tribute at YHS

The Remembering Our Fallen Heroes display is at the York High School until Oct. 11. The mission of Patriotic Productions is to remind others of the sacrifices that American men and women made during the War on Terror.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- The Remembering Our Fallen Heroes display is back in town at the York High School. The display is a traveling tribute to honor those who have lost their lives while in the War on Terror since September 11, 2001.

Featured by Patriotic Productions, the exhibit displays photos and stories of military personnel. Patriotic Productions was organized by Bill and Evonne Williams from Omaha, who’ve had four sons become soldiers and Marines.

According to patriotic productions.org, the Williams introduced the fallen heroes display to “honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, to provide comfort to friends and family of the fallen, and to remind others of the tremendous cost paid by some. Its legacy will be that these men and women will never be forgotten, and that their names will be remembered.”

In previous years, the exhibit has been seen at the York County Fair and at the City Auditorium during Yorkfest. Bill Williams shared that York High School is the perfect location for the exhibit.

Bill said, “We like to have it in high schools, so students get to see it and learn about the stories of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

YHS principal, Jason Heitz said it also has been very beneficial to the students, especially those who are taking government and U.S. history classes.

Heitz said, “I wouldn’t be too surprised if some of our students knew of anyone or had a friend of a friend or family member who was there. If there is a connection, it makes it a little more real for those students, and this is not only for our students, but for the public.”

The exhibit will be at the York High School until Oct. 11. It will be open on Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Oct. 10 it will be closed; and it will be open again Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors have to check in at the YHS main office before viewing.

The Remembering Our Fallen Heroes displays photographs, journals and personal items of those who died while fighting for our country’s freedom. Co-founder of Patriotic Productions, Bill Williams said, “We didn't want the display to sit in a museum, we wanted it to travel for everyone to see, so that's what we are thrilled about.”
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

