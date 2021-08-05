Remembering Our Fallen Heroes display now at county fair

YORK – The Remembering Our Fallen Heroes display is now open to the public at the York County Fair.

This very special display – a traveling memorial to Nebraskans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation since Sept. 11, 2001 – is in the mercantile building on the fairgrounds. It is in memory of those killed in the War On Terror while wearing the country’s uniform in a war zone.

It includes photos – both military and personal – as well as items, notes and more belonging to those individuals.

It is beneath a large American flag, on the west side of the building.

The display was created by Patriotic Productions, a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha. Co-creator, Bill Williams, said, “We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed for our freedom. While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living . . . to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”