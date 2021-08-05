Remembering Our Fallen Heroes display now at county fair

YORK – The Remembering Our Fallen Heroes display is now open to the public at the York County Fair.
This very special display – a traveling memorial to Nebraskans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation since Sept. 11, 2001 – is in the mercantile building on the fairgrounds. It is in memory of those killed in the War On Terror while wearing the country’s uniform in a war zone.
It includes photos – both military and personal – as well as items, notes and more belonging to those individuals.
It is beneath a large American flag, on the west side of the building.
The display was created by Patriotic Productions, a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha. Co-creator, Bill Williams, said, “We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed for our freedom. While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living . . . to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”
This is a different display than will be seen at the city auditorium during Yorkfest. That display, during Yorkfest, will be a memorial of the many Honor Flights that have been taken by Nebraska veterans to Washington D.C., in the past few years.
The display at the fairgrounds is being sponsored by the York County Veterans Service Office, the American Legion Post 19, the VFW and the Sons of the American Legion.
“I’m super excited to have this display coming to the York County Fair,” York County Veterans Service Officer Nick Wollenburg said. “This is a great way to honor and remember those who made the greatest sacrifice.”
The mercantile building will open at noon, each day of the county fair.