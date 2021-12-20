 Skip to main content
Remembering angels -- special display in Foster Park to show light still shines in darkness
featured

Foster Park angel

This lit angel figurine currently stands near the arbor at Foster Park, as a reminder for grieving families light still shines in the darkness after losing a loved one.

 News-Times/Steve Moseley

YORK – A special lit angel figurine has a new home in Foster Park – and she stands to remind grieving families they are not alone and light still shines in the darkness.

Recently, Tabitha Hospice and Metz Mortuary held a small prayer service and dedication at Foster Park, during which they placed the lit angel to honor loved ones who have passed.

The angel will remain at Foster Park, near the arbor, until Jan. 1. The public is welcome to visit the park and see the special angel.

Organizers said, “The holidays can be a hard time for those grieving, and this angel is meant to be a reminder of the love shared and the connection that still remains with deceased loved ones.”

There are also angel ornaments available for pick-up by families served by Tabitha or Metz Mortuary. For those interested in receiving an ornament, they can contact Tabitha Hospice in York at 402-362-7739 or Metz Mortuary at 402-362-3351.

