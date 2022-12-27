Remembering 2022

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the events, happenings, tragedies, triumphs, trials, adversity, successes and so much more from 2022.

April

York selected for data mining venture

It was announced that BginUSA chose the City of York as the location for their next data mining complex. The $8 million project will create 5-8 jobs and bring about 30 units of computer servers and an office to the property that was later purchased from the city’s industrial park near the NPPD Operations Center.

As explained by Nicole Sedlacek, economic development manager from NPPD, “data mining is a valuable economic development opportunity for York. Data mining operations generate revenues for the city through the city’s electricity lease agreement with NPPD as well as city sales tax revenues on electricity sales.”

Mayor Barry Redfern said the council had been very supportive of efforts to recruit a data mining operation go the city. “BginUSA’s purchase of the city’s industrial lot to develop their data mining business provides an opportunity for the city to move into a cutting-edge technological industry.”

Commissioners get details on carbon capture pipeline

The York County Commissioners met with representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions for the first time in 2022, to discuss updates about the project which would result in a carbon capture project connecting 31 ethanol plants and the creation of a pipeline to a storage site in North Dakota. The proposed project would include 314.71 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, which would include a pipeline leg from the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York straight to the Green Plains ethanol plant in Central City. A main pipeline leg would stretch from the Green Plains plant at Wood River angling northeast across the state, as well as another main leg connecting the Green Plains ethanol plant at Atkinson to the main pipeline east of Norfolk. In York County, if the pipeline leg were to be built in the anticipated straight line from the York plant to the Central City plant, it would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Ground is broken for Peyton Parker Lane Playground

A groundbreaking event was held Saturday, April 9, for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground at its future location at Mincks Park.

Many attended the event, despite cool and windy conditions – as this was a much anticipated moment after two years of planning and fundraising.

Eric Crouch spoke to the crowd, as his company would be overseeing the construction. He told the committee members, donors and city representatives this is the biggest playground project he’s done to date and he’s been in the business for 18 years.

“This is not just another project,” Crouch said. “It touched our business and it touched my heart. This will be a destination. I think people are going to come from out of state to visit this playground.”

This project will result in the largest all-inclusive playground in Nebraska. Every single inch, every single play feature, will be easily accessed by all people regardless of their physical abilities.

The dream began in March of 2020 when a group of local parents and interested people got together to pursue such an undertaking. The project was named in memory of Peyton and Parker Hoffman and Lane McDaniel – all three touched many people during their short lives, despite their physical challenges.

In just 16 months, $1 million was raised – mostly through local donations – and the equipment was ordered late last year.

Joint commissioner/planning commission meeting held regarding solar fields

The county board and the planning commission held a joint meeting with about 30 people from the public in attendance. This meeting was purely a discussion about what will need to be done to create new zoning requirements and was not a public hearing. However, members of both boards stayed afterwards to speak one on one with those who had questions, concerns and ideas.

Currently, there is a proposed solar field project that could take up to 2,500 acres west of McCool Junction in the Hays Precinct. This project is what has spurred the conversation, as the county has no regulations on the books as of now – because frankly there had been no need in the past.

As noted earlier by York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, many other counties have just now added these types of requirements for their zoning as solar projects have come forward. And many others are starting to have that conversation as well.

A number of things were to be discussed in upcoming days, such as fencing, security, environmental erosion and other issues, officials said.

The county commissioners and planning board members said they also wanted to explore the formulation of conditional uses for these types of special projects.

Fog-related crash claims life of Bradshaw woman

A three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 34, on April 21, due to extremely foggy conditions and a Bradshaw woman was killed. The accident occurred one mile east of Bradshaw at the intersection with York County Road F. Pronounced at the scene was Cindi Perdue, 61.

Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained the situation involved a car, pickup and semi. Perdue was in a car, on Road F, when she reached the stop sign. The sheriff said she began to turn onto Highway 34 and her vehicle was struck by a pickup. Shortly afterward, a semi proceeding down the highway in the very dense fog struck the Perdue vehicle. The fog was so thick, none of the drivers could see the other vehicles.

Third phase of downtown revitalization project begins

Seven more businesses/property owners joined the city’s very successful downtown revitalization program, as the third phase got underway. Last November, it was announced the city had been awarded $435,000 for the third phase, through this highly competitive grant program through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. This program was created to help communities seeking to provide funds in assisting their downtown businesses and property owners rehabilitate their facades and structures, improving historic ambience and value.

The city’s first two rounds were highly successful with many downtown buildings seeing historic restorations and renovations. During the first two phases, $1.4 million in improvements were done in York’s downtown area.

York County candidates participate in political forum

A political forum was held featuring the candidates seeking the positions of York County Sheriff and District 3 York County Commissioner. It was held at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction and was co-sponsored by the York News-Times and KOOL Radio/Nebraska Rural Radio Network.

The event was extremely well attended, with approximately 130 people from York County coming to hear from the candidates.

This forum was particularly important because these two races were to be ultimately decided in the May Primary Election, as all the candidates were Republicans.

Featured were commissioner candidates Stan Boehr, Brian Bedient, Steve Warren and John Prusia; and sheriff candidates Paul Vrbka and Scott Wiemer.

Moderating the event were Carrie Colburn from the newspaper and Gene Curtis from the radio station.

May

York College held last commencement as transition neared

With its transition to university status coming in the summer, York College held its final commencement in the spring. Hosted in the Campbell Activity Center, nearly 90 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees — the seats and bleachers filled with proud parents, excited family members and friends.

The featured speaker, Cassandra Savaage, told the graduates, “This is a momentous day both for you and for York College. It represents both an ending and a beginning. You’re the last graduating class of York College; the next will be the first for York University. It will be a huge change for everyone at York and as a new beginning, a step forward in the life of everyone here.”

Groundbreaking held for construction of fiber-optic network project in York

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to commemorate the start of the construction of ALLO’s 100% fiber-optic network in York.

Representatives of the company said “ALLO’s fiber investment will establish a world-class connection in York. The all-fiber network will provide businesses, residents and governmental entities with exceptional internet, TV and phone solutions.”

ALLO President Brad Moline expressed his enthusiasm for the start of construction in York. “ALLO is very excited to develop York as a gigabit city. ALLO’s fiber infrastructure will future-proof businesses and residents for years to come, and we look forward to seeing the impacts of providing next-generation technology to this community.”

Stan Boehr chosen to represent District 3

Stan Boehr of Henderson was chosen as the new York County Commissioner for District 3.

While this was the Primary Election, all four candidates were Republicans and there were no other candidates with different party affiliations – so voters ultimately chose the person who will be fulfilling that position in January of 2023.

Boehr emerged the victor, earning 255 votes, compared to 144 votes for Brian Bedient, 176 votes for John Prusia and 210 votes for Steve Warren.

Longtime District 3 Commissioner Bill Bamesberger chose not to run for reelection this year.

Boehr said he ran for the office because he “wants to work toward improving York County for the people who live and work here so we can grow all facets of our local economy.”

Boehr has been active on numerous boards including the Nebraska Corn Check-Off Board, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and Mainstay Communications.

For the future of York County, Boehr said he wants to see a future for York County that includes expanded broadband internet opportunities and he wants to work to work to continue economic growth.

“I want to serve the people of York County because of my interest and enthusiasm to make York County and its surrounding areas the best they can become,” he said.

Paul Vrbka reelected as York County Sheriff

YORK – York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka was reelected in the Primary Election.

He was challenged by Scott Wiemer, a former York County deputy and a current deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Department.

While this was the Primary Election, Vrbka was ultimately reelected because both candidates were Republicans and there were no other candidates with other party affiliations. So his was the lone name on the General Election ballot in November.

A total of 2,156 York County voters cast ballots for Vrbka, compared to 648 for Wiemer.

Vrbka had already served 3 ½ years as sheriff, being elected after the retirement of former sheriff, Dale Radcliff, had been announced. Prior to being elected sheriff, he served 15 years as lieutenant for the York County Sheriff’s Department – during which time he was second in command and assisted Radcliff. He also served 17 years of supervision as a night shift sergeant.

Heartland patrons passed both bond issues for their school

The majority of patrons in the Heartland School District said yes to both proposed bond issues, which will result in the renovation of their school and an addition to provide community daycare as well as early childhood education opportunities.

The first question voters had to answer was in regards to a $5,690,000 bond issue that will finance securing the front entrance of the school; creating four new classrooms to provide space for changes in teaching strategies and increasing enrollment; the creation of new lockers rooms, ADA accessible weight room (which would be open to the public as well) and activities entrance, and connecting the shop to the main building; and air conditioning and bleacher replacement in the north gym.

A total of 531 Heartland patrons voted yes for this bond issue, while 320 voted against. In York County, 464 patrons voted in favor, as did 67 in Hamilton County.

The second was in regards to a $1,370,000 bond issue that would finance expanding the preschool program; the creation of a community-operated daycare facility; the creation of an infant room; the creation of a toddler room; the offering of before and after school care; the creation of a physical connection to the current school building; and the ability to provide early childhood ESCI services.

A total of 516 Heartland patrons voted yes for this bond issue, while 330 voted against. In York County, 447 voted in favor, as did 69 in Hamilton County.

Wind, violent dirt clouds move into York

A violent thunderstorm ravaged the York area with lightning, rain that poured at times and, worst of all, wind so high it brought howling, blinding dust that blacked out roadways and turned day to darkest night in moments. Air temperature in York nosedived by some 20 degrees in a matter of seconds.

The next morning, tree damage was not at all surprising, giving the ferocity of the evening. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 65-85 miles per hour in York, Hamilton and Clay Counties during that time. The NWS reports also stated blowing dust led to zero visibility for drivers on Interstate 80 at Aurora and York.

Attempted bank robbery

On May 19, an attempted bank robbery took place at the north brand of Cornerstone Bank in York when a man entered, demanding money.

No one was injured and it was never officially disclosed by investigators if the man was able to leave with any cash.

The case was eventually turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was said to be tied to another such situation in another jurisdiction.

June

County commissioners fire county attorney following federal court ruling

The federal court in Nebraska ruled in favor of the York County Commissioners, lifting an injunction and dismissing a claim from York County Attorney John Lyons that they had no legal ability to fire him.

Following the ruling, during their regular meeting, the commissioners took a vote regarding firing Lyons.

Prior to taking a vote, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier made a statement on the record.

“Prior to the vote relating to Mr. Lyons’ continued appointment as York County Attorney, we want to outline some of the past history of events that led us to today,” Obermier said. “On August 25, 2021, a hearing notice was issued to Mr. Lyons relating to the potential termination of his employment. While the hearing was initially set for Sept. 7, at 11 a.m., it was postponed by the agreement of the parties until Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. Mr. Lyons requested that the Sept. 15 hearing be held in open session and the board planned to offer Mr. Lyons the opportunity to respond to the allegations against him, which Mr. Lyons knew. However, at approximately 10 a.m., on Sept. 15, Mr. Lyons’ attorney contacted the attorneys for the board and informed them for the first time that Mr. Lyons did not plan to participate in the hearing. Rather, the attorney asked that his letter be considered Mr. Lyons’ submission with regard to the hearing. The board considered the letter submitted together with the other information and evidence it had gathered. However, a vote on that matter was to be held on Sept. 15. Rather, given the seriousness of the matter, the board intended to consider and review the information presented by Mr. Lyons and hold its vote at a later meeting of the board on Sept. 21, at which all members would have been able to be physically present.

“As set forth more fully in the hearing notice, Mr. Lyons had been informed for months that he may be terminated from his job as the county attorney for York County for the reason set forth in that notice,” Obermier said. “Generally speaking, those reasons included that Mr. Lyons signed a contract with Clay County to serve as its interim county attorney for at least six months but renewable at 12-month intervals. The Clay County contract was signed by Mr. Lyons on July 28, 2021, the day after the York County Board of Commissioners unanimously declined to allow Mr. Lyons to devote less than his full time to the legal work of York County.

“Mr. Lyons’ actions entering the Clay County contract violated his agreement with York County to serve as its county attorney,” Obermier continued.

Obermier said when Lyons was appointed to the position, “it was made clear he would be required to devote his full time to the legal work of York County, and he acknowledged he understood that expectation prior to be appointed. This agreement was in accordance with Resolution 17-45 which was passed by the board in 20178. This resolution stated the board required the county attorney position to remain full time with no private practice allowed except as authorized by the board. And this resolution was passed in accordance with state statutes which say a county can specify that a county attorney devote his or her full time to the legal work of the county and not engage in the private practice of law directly or indirectly.

“Prior to the vote taking place, John Lyons obtained an injunction stopping the vote scheduled in September of 2021. However, on May 27, 2022, the United States Federal Court vacated that injunction and also dismissed all of Mr. Lyons’ claims against the board. As such, we are now ready to move forward with on the vote to terminate Mr. Lyons’ employment effective immediately.”

Following Obermier’s statement, Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin made a motion to terminate Lyons’ position as York County Attorney. His motion was seconded by Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

A vote was taken and it was unanimously to terminate Lyons from that position.

York News-Times celebrated its 150th birthday

The York News-Times celebrated 150 years of existence.

It was June 6, 1872, when E.J. White, editor and proprietor, printed the first newspaper in York and York County. It was called The York Monitor and it would later morph into what is today’s York News-Times.

Over the course of the last 150 years, there have been seven different newspaper titles in York – the New Teller, York Times, the York Daily Times, the York Daily Vidette, the York Democrat, the York Republican and the York News-Times.

There were also at least 10 others published in York County during that time as well.

The York News-Times and the weekly shopper, The Advantage (formerly Trade and Transactions), merged in 2007 and remain together today.

In 2000, the York News-Times launched into the digital age with yorknewstimes.com.

New York County Attorney took oath of office

Gary Olson, the attorney who was the sole candidate for the position of York County Attorney in the 2022 election cycle, was appointed as the new York County Attorney upon the termination of John Lyons.

He was appointed to fulfill the position through the end of 2022. He was to be ultimately elected to the position for the 2023-26 term and would take that oath in January, 2023.

Olson worked more than 30 years in civil service in both criminal defense and prosecutorial roles in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Up until his appointment as York County Attorney, he served the Douglas County community as deputy county attorney specializing in major case criminal law.

A graduate of York High School, born and raised on a family farm just north of York, Olson commented, “I am proud and excited to serve as the York County Attorney. It is an honor to serve the community that significantly impacted my formative years as a youth.”

Olson says he believes “the unwritten but lived protocol of self-sufficiency, independence, autonomy and authenticity learned from being raised in a rural community coupled with my legal experience and commitment to safety uniquely qualify me for the position of York County Attorney.

“My childhood friends and I played carefree in York County’s parks and rode our bikes for hours on its streets and gravel roads. Today, I sincerely appreciate the intuitive safety the community afforded us. It is from safe streets that communities grow and thrive,” said Olson.

Massive hail storm ravages area

A massive, extremely violent hail storm on June 7 ravaged the area, damaging siding, pivots, crops, bins and so much more. This storm was believed – at the moment – to be one of the worst hail storms in recent history to hit the area.

More severe hail storms, tornadoes, strike area

Just one week after a massive hail storm, an even more damaging and violent series of storms pummeled the York County area – leaving behind massive destruction that is still be repaired today.

Left in its wake were ruined crops, pivots, bins, farm machinery, roofs, siding, windows, vehicles, power lines and poles, gardens and so much more.

Because of this massive storm, every structure in its path has had to be reroofed and re-sided; farmers had to replant huge numbers of acres; and many vehicles were considered total losses.

Some people were displaced from their homes – mostly in the Lushton area – due to damage from suspected tornadoes.

Last Civil War veteran in Polk County honored

As part of a statewide project, the Sons of the Union Veterans had been traveling throughout Nebraska, finding the gravesites of those who had fought in the Civil War and placing G.A.R. markers. The gravesite of William Fetters – one of the last Union soldiers to be buried in Nebraska – was found in Polk County. In June, his memory was honored by a special ceremony.

Dozens gathered at the Stromsburg Cemetery at the grave of Fetters, who was the last surviving Civil War veteran in Polk County.

Charles Noyd, the Polk County Historical Society president, spoke about Fetters noting he was not just a Civil War veteran but also a homesteader and pioneer who had faced great adversity.