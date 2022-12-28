Remembering 2022

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the events, happenings, tragedies, triumphs, trials, adversity, successes and so much more from 2022.

When we look back at the last year, the realization that so much happened in a 12-month period is fascinating in some ways. With today’s recap, we will go back to July, August and September.

Also this week, we will be highlighting photos on the front and inside galleries from the past year – celebrating community, working together and sharing the good life. Be sure to see those each day this week.

JulyYork College becomes York University

The first official day of York University was July 1, as the transition from York College became reality.

The university’s president, Dr. Sam Smith, explained how the process – from an unaccredited junior college many years ago to accreditation to offering four-year degrees to the addition of their graduate programs — has taken years and the time to move toward university status is now.

As Dr. Smith said, “University will more accurately describe York’s profile as a comprehensive higher education institution offering undergraduate and graduate programs that encompass the liberal arts, pre-professional preparations, and professional studies. Recent record enrollments, tripling of the permanent endowment over the past decade, and ongoing fundraising successes provide a context of strength to make the change now. The name change also represents an important enhancement for York’s recruiting efforts as university status is more widely understood among international, graduate and non-traditional audiences. These groups are increasingly important for the institution’s future and represent an opportunity to have a far greater reach than ever before possible in the school’s 130-plus-year history. It also creates opportunities for expanded academic partnerships benefiting students and faculty.”

He added that as time has gone on, the perception of the word ‘college’ often infers a two-year program – and that hasn’t been the case for the York institution in a long time.

“This reflects what we already are,” Dr. Smith said.

Boy killed when hotel roof collapses

A terribly tragic situation unfolded the night of July 3 as the unthinkable happened at a York hotel.

As a family with young children played in the pool area at the Hampton Inn, the roof suddenly collapsed, trapping a young boy under debris, who died at the scene.

The boy was identified as 10-year-old Ben Prince of Hudson, Wisconsin, who was on a vacation with his family. Family members tried to lift the debris off him, but it was too heavy.

Commended for their actions and non-stop efforts to save the boy, secure the hotel and evacuate guests were members of the York Fire Department, York Police Department York County Sheriff’s Department, Mogul’s Towing and Hitz Towing. Also assisting ere Black Hills Energy, Nebraska Public Power District and Pieper’s Plumbing.

Rescue efforts began immediately and work carried on to the next day with the eventual and tragic result being the recovery of Prince’s body.

Last of city-held industrial land is sold

The city sold the last of its dedicated property for industrial use, after only a few years of owning the property west of Division Avenue east of the Nebraska Public Power District Operations Center and south of Highway 34.

That land was purchased with all the lots in the city’s industrial park were sold to private owners and there was a need to hold more for development.

In early April, the city sold a portion of the Division/Highway 34-area land for a data mining complex.

In July, the city sold the remaining parcels of land to WyAd Enterprises and Sukup Manufacturing.

York receives recognition for Outstanding Community Conservation

Since 2017, the City of York and the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District have worked together to protect water quality in the city’s wellfield through Project GROW (Growing Rotational crops On Wellfield). Five years into the program, the partnership continues to accomplish its goals and has also generated something unexpected: statewide recognition. The City of York was recognized with the 2022 Outstanding Community Conservation Award from the Nebraska Association for Resources Districts.

Mayor Barry Redfern noted the value of the partnership to the city. “Project GROW has enabled us to use the wellfield property for community education and partnership. We appreciate how effective the Upper Big Blue NRD has been in making good use of the ground for education, research, and protection of our water resources.”

Mayor Redfern credited Brandon Osentowski with leading the city’s partnership efforts over the past five years. “Brandon stepped up to accept the challenge of managing the well field ground in a new way to make this unique partnership work.”

The innovative partnership between the city and the NRD has prioritized restoring the soil in the wellfield as a means of protecting the water consumed by the residents of York, as healthy soil acts as a filtering system to the aquifer and decreases nitrogen leaching and contamination. Project GROW focuses on 160 acres of the total 400-acre wellfield and includes demonstration fields, community garden plots, a fruit orchard, and an extensive pollinator habitat. Using no-till, cover crops, livestock integration, and diverse crop rotations, the project seeks to improve soil health, decrease soil erosion, and improve water holding capacity, all while maintaining profitability.

Thanks to these measures, inputs of conventional fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides have been minimal. When conventional fertilizer has been added, it has been applied in season using precision technology to make sure that the least amount could be used to the greatest effect, decreasing the risk of leaching to the groundwater supply.

Annual soil testing and other measurements have shown continuous improvement in the nutrient availability, nitrogen efficiency, infiltration rate and soil organic matter in the Project GROW fields. In addition to the benefits to the citizenry of better water quality, Project GROW remains profitable and provides a net financial gain for the City of York.

AugustBizarre situation involving sudden illness, emergencies investigated during county fair

A very bizarre situation unfolded during the York County Fair during which three – and reportedly more – people had to be hospitalized after becoming suddenly stricken for no obvious reason. The situation was so strange it was investigated by two law enforcement agencies and medical personnel were baffled as to what had happened.

The situation began when the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department were dispatched to the fairgrounds on the report that individuals at the 4-H food stand may have been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash.

Then the reporting parties said it appeared someone had been “electrocuted from an electronic device charger.”

Obviously responders had no idea what type of situation they were walking into, when they arrived.

They were told the charger cord, for an iPad, had been brought into the building by an unknown man who made a transaction and paid with cash. The workers saw the man but no one else seemed to have seen him enter or leave, and he couldn’t be found on the fairgrounds afterward either.

But there were also no indications that the charging cord had anything to do with the suddenly sick individuals who witnesses said had been “suddenly stricken down.”

The 4-H building was vacated and in-depth toxicology testing was done on all items, including the cash, the charger, etc., as there were initial fears about Fentanyl exposure. No narcotics were detected in the building, on the items or with the victims.

Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Local law enforcement also heard – later – about several other people who had been at the fair and had been suddenly stricken in the same way, with some requiring hospitalization.

No answers were ever found as to what exactly transpired or why.

City receives $15 million transportation grant

The City of York was awarded $15.6 for Project Access York, an infrastructure proposal to improve pedestrian access and safety throughout the city.

Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city.

“Extending our trail systems has been on our city wish list for many years. I can’t wait to see the great things we can do for York with this opportunity” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

The award came from funds appropriated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE grants allow rural communities to qualify for infrastructure funds with much lower match rates than federal projects usually require. Over 95% of the funds that support the project are federal funds.

The project builds infrastructure elements that have been identified by a diverse mix of community members as key priorities, but that would not happen without game-changing outside funding. The pedestrian trails include trails that link the current park trail to new trails that connect parks, schools, York University and residential areas in the greater downtown area. These trails will connect to a trail that provides a safe path to bike or walk to the businesses in the interstate area. The pedestrian overpass will allow people to safely cross Highway 81 near the interstate. This area has many restaurants and businesses near the interstate. When buses or cars stop at York it is difficult to access the full range of options and too often people cross the highway despite the lack of safe crossing options. The school crossing improvements include solar crossing lights. The curb cuts continue the efforts of the York community to improve inclusivity for people of all abilities. The trails connect to the expansive inclusive playground currently under construction after a successful effort to raise over a million dollars in the community.

Although the City of York led the effort to pull the grant together, the project idea and the grant proposal benefited from multiple collaborative efforts in the community. The trail ideas were developed by York residents in the 2017 strategic plan and the need for safer crossing options for Highway 81 was also identified in the prior strategic plan. A community coalition of many organizations, businesses and interests in York worked together to conduct walk audits and hold conversations about how to improve pedestrian access throughout the city.

York Senior Center celebrated 20th anniversary

The York Senior Center’s 20th anniversary was celebrated.

The process toward creating this institution began in 1995 when the York Area Senior Center Developers and a group of community members got together and visualized a place where seniors could gather, enjoy a meal together and play cards.

LeVauna Weismann, an active member of the York Senior Center, was one of the first members who envisioned having a senior center in York. In fact, Weismann wrote her college thesis on why York should have a senior center.

Weismann said, “Our first meetings were in the Presbyterian Church and then we moved to the basement of the community center. The men would play cards and the women would do crafts.”

When the discussion got serious about a new building, it was designed by architect Dave Erickson and constructed by Jensen Lumber Company.

For the past two decades, lunches have been served Monday through Friday by the York County Aging Services. There are also many programs offered to seniors, as well as great ways to pass the time – quilting, playing pool, putting together puzzles and so much more.

The senior center has also become a go-to rental space for events.

One killed in train/car crash

Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed in a car/train crash near York in the early evening hours of Thursday, Aug. 25.

His vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Northern Santa Fe train at the crossing with York County Road K.

Sheriff Paul Vrbka said Rutten was alone in the vehicle at the time of the collision and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

September

Ann Charlton retires after 52 years of county service

Ann Charlton retired after providing service to York County for 52 years.

Thursday, Sept. 1, marked a historic moment as the state’s longest serving county assessor ended her long career.

Charlton first worked for the county welfare office right out of high school, in 1963. In 1969, she started working for the treasurer’s office. In 1989, she ran for county assessor and was elected. After that, she was reelected and reelected and reelected and reelected.

City starts process toward new fire station

The City of York has started the process toward building a new fire station.

In September, city officials agreed to take $500,000 from the city’s reserves as the start of a “savings account” toward this very large project in the future.

Officials have started touring fire departments throughout the state, in communities similar to York.

The current station was built in 1969. In April of 1968, a bond issue passed and a new fire/police complex was built at the cost of $188,000 at the corner of Eighth Street and Grant Avenue.

Various parts of the station have been remodeled over the years.

But the living quarters and the dormitory have basically not been touched in 53 years, since it was built.

A new kitchen, bathrooms, private bathrooms, an exhaust system for vehicles, an overhaul of the electrical system, replacement of the heating/air conditioning system and updating the office area on the first floor are just a few things that need to be done. It’s a long laundry list of very expensive improvements.

Upon looking at renovating the old station, it was recognized that the station needs to be bigger as well, in order to sufficiently house modern equipment and apparatus – and the current location is pretty much locked into its space with nowhere to grow.

Early estimates are that a new station will likely cost in the neighborhood of $7.5 million – although that figure is still very speculative.

Steve Moseley and Susan Cox crowned Yorkfest King and Queen

Steve Moseley and Susan Cox were crowned as the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen.

They reigned over the Yorkfest parade and festivities in September and continue to attend events in the area.

Longtime treasurer passes away

The community mourned the death of longtime York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo who passed away at the age of 59 after a courageous battle against cancer.

Scavo, a native of Waterbury, moved to York in 1996 with her husband Steve, for his employment opportunity at Hamilton Sundstrand. She began working in the office of York County Clerk Pat Bredenkamp in 1998 and then moved to the treasurer’s office in 2001.

In June of 2005, the York County Commissioners unanimously agreed to appoint Scavo as county treasurer upon the announcement that then-treasurer Loretta Heiden was intending to retire the following month.

In July of 2005, Scavo was sworn in.

She was reelected every term since then.

Earlier this year, she filed her candidacy for reelection and ran unopposed in the Primary Election in May.