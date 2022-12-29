Remembering 2022

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the events, happenings, tragedies, triumphs, trials, adversity, successes and so much more from 2022.

When we look back at the last year, the realization that so much happened in a 12-month period is fascinating in some ways. With today’s recap, we will go back to October, November and December.

Also this week, we are highlighting photos on the front and inside galleries from the past year – celebrating community, working together and sharing the good life. Be sure to see those each day this week.

October

Ten kilos of cocaine seized in York County

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop in York County – in doing so, he recognized the signs of criminal activity and further investigation took place, resulting in the discovery of 10 kilos of cocaine.

Two men – from Maryland and Rhode Island – were arrested.

This is an extremely large amount of the controlled substance which carries a substantial street value.

Ag Hall of Fame inductees reach 80

The 79th and 80th inductees to the York County Agricultural Hall of Fame were honored.

This year’s inductees were Roger Bailey of McCool Junction and the Hirschfeld brothers – Ross, Ron and Roger.

Bailey was honored for his entrepreneurial spirit in becoming one of the biggest honey producers in the nation. He has lived in the McCool area his entire life and his fascination with honey bees started when he was just eight years old. His interest in how bees work together and congregate grew over the years – as did his number of hives.

He first brought bees to winter in Texas in 1964, to the Nacogdoches area. He began with 20 locations for his hives and increased to about 100. In order to transport bees, the boxes are moved on large flatbed trucks with nets over them.

His intrigue and passion for honeybees, pollination and honey production never wavered over the span of the past 74 years, and it still exists today.

His childhood passion grew into one of the largest honey production companies in the United States, with operations spanning from North Dakota to Texas primarily, and pollination of the largest almond farms in California.

He has been involved with the National Honey Board and was brought in on many consulting meetings with the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M and later NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) for observation of his bees in space.

Today he still consults the new owners of his business, which continues to thrive and has grown to over 50,000 active hives. And he continues to help young families and individuals around York County in developing their own colonies and learning the process of caring for this very unique form of livestock.

The Hirschfelds were honored together. Roger, Ron and Ross were born and raised in the Benedict area. Ross passed away several years ago – Ron and Roger continue to farm, carrying on the Hirschfelds’ generational legacy. Along with their sons and grandsons, they own and operate about 5,500 acres of cropland; 1,500 acres of grassland; and have about 350 head of cattle which they calve and feed out on their feedlot. Over the years, they’ve raised pigs, farrow to finish, and developed a successful purebred swine operation.

They continue their father’s and grandfather’s belief in diversification in order to support the ongoing family farm effort. Not only did the Hirschfelds continue to raise corn, beans and alfalfa, they ran 350-700 cows and at one point farrowed 1,000 sows. Their goal has always been to add as much value as possible to the product, whether it is grain or four-footed.

In the late 1980s, a Slurrystore and confinement feedlot was added to the farm. The Slurrystore collects the animal waste from the lots and is converted into fertilizer for their cropland.

In staying diversified, the brothers started new partnerships – Triple R Pork and A Cut Above boar studding fueled by Ross’ passion for pigs. Their latest adventure has been a contract with Lincoln Premium Poultry to provide the land for 16 chicken finish barns which produces 4.5 million birds a year. The benefit of this is that the chicken manure is used on Hirschfeld acres.

Between the three, they have had involvement in the Benedict United Methodist Church, the Benedict School Board, York County Ag Society, York County Pork Producers and the Lively Livestock 4-H Club. Ross was a Hall of Fame inductee for the National Spotted Swine Record Association.

It should be noted that Roger, Ron and Ross are the third generation of one family to be honored in the Ag Hall of Fame. Their grandfather, Ernest, and father, J.D., were earlier inducted.

New county treasurer named

The York County Commissioners appointed Megan Williams to serve as the new York County Treasurer.

This appointment was to fulfill the unexpired term of the late Brenda Scavo.

Williams had worked for the York County Treasurer’s office for eight years, five of those years as deputy treasurer under Scavo.

Williams went on to file as a write-in candidate for treasurer in the General Election, winning the position.

She will take the oath of office – for her own four-year term – on Jan. 5.

York man officially charged with attempted murder

A York man who attacked another man in York, nearly killing him in mid-September, was formally charged with three felonies.

Sergio Antonio Mier Torres, 48, who was formerly of Omaha but working in York, was charged with Attempt of a Class 1 felony, a Class 2 felony; first degree assault, a Class 2 felony; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 14, officers with the York Police Department, as well as other law enforcement officers from the York County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, responded to a disturbance in the York Industrial Park. It was reported that a man was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance and causing a disturbance, according to court documents. The reporting party said others on the scene were restraining the man as he had attacked someone with a knife.

“When officers arrived on the scene,” the probable cause document says, “the male suspect (identified as Torres) was apprehended. Officers located another man who had stab wounds to the neck, bicep and back. He was transported by ambulance to York General Hospital.

“During the course of the on-scene investigation, officers located trails of blood throughout the garage and living areas and a knife with apparent blood on the blade was located on a topper to a pickup truck in the garage. In the course of speaking to witnesses on scene, witnesses reported Mier Torres attacked (the other man) with a knife.”

The victim said Mier Torres had come up from behind him, reached around his upper torso and used a knife to cut his throat. The victim was unsure about the order of the other wounds to his bicep and back. The victim was able to get into another room on the property and lock it while he waited for help to arrive. The statements made by the victim collaborated with statements made by witnesses, court documents say.

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of city solar field

Officials with the City of York, Nebraska Public Power District, GRNE Solar, the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, York County Development Corporation and others gathered in the heart of the community’s new solar field to cut a ribbon in celebration of the field to be up and running.

They also celebrated York becoming the first (and currently only) NPPD wholesale city in Nebraska to take 100% of the output to power all the city, county and school facilities, as well as the Holthus Field House at York University. York’s solar field is also the third largest of the community fields in NPPD communities.

NPPD’s Craig Vincent and York Mayor Barry Redfern noted it was Sept. 18, 2021, when the ground was officially broken on the 17 acres of city-owned land that had been vacant on the landfill property.

“Yes, it was just a little over a year ago when we stood out here in an empty field and it’s really a wild moment when you get back in here, in the heart of it,” Mayor Redfern said.

It is a wildly different atmosphere there now, especially when standing in the heart of the 9,648 solar panels. As far as the eye could see were solar panels on steel structures, with alfalfa and grass growing underneath. While the solar field was in complete operation at that moment, there was no sound. And there was no glare, as the panels are in constant yet non-visible motion as they follow the sun in order to absorb the rays.

“NPPD has always been a great partner with York, and we’ve had that same experience with GRNE Solar,” Redfern said. “The great this about this, too, is that all the power coming from here will take care of all the energy for the city, the schools and the county facilities, and for the fieldhouse at York University. When we were approached about how we wanted to use our solar shares, we wanted it to be spread among the public entities, so this will save the taxpayers some money also. Thanks for bringing this to us – wow, this is really cool.”

“Without the three partners – the city, NPPD and GRNE – this would not have happened,” said Vincent. “This is solely a benefit for York, Nebraska.”

November

City’s parks and recreation features see most usage ever

The highest-ever usage of the ballpark complex and many new features were the highlights of this year’s report made to the city council by York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts.

She said the ballpark had the most usage it’s ever had since it was created, in the fiscal year of 2021-22.

Regarding league play, there were 34 teams, 176 usages of batting cages, 670 practices and 320 games. There were 10 tournaments which engaged 483 teams with 155 field-usages, over the course of 24 total days and 907 games. She also noted the RV camper spots were a hit, with 56 reservations. Folts said the RV spots will be even more popular next year, now that people know they exist.

Folts said the city auditorium (or portions of it) was rented 1,057 times. It was also the home of the parks and recreation department between October of 2021 and March of 2022, while the community center was under construction.

Regarding the community center itself, she presented the figures that only represented March through September, since those were the months it was open in the fiscal year. During that time, however, there was record usage. There were 1,066 rentals; 14,969 member check-ins; 3,594 memberships purchased; two adult programs created; 6,195 adult participants; 70 youth programs; 9,798 youth participants; and Fun City was created. She said in the first month it was open, after renovation, they sold a whopping 1,553 memberships. She said currently, the community center has an incredible 6,000 members and Fun City continues to be a “huge hit.”

The family aquatic center saw 16,988 people go through its doors this last summer, with 8,527 being member and 8,461 being non-members. She said concessions sold at the aquatic center amounted to 15,809 items being sold.

Regarding the parks in the city, the new tot playground was added at East Hill Park; work on the all-inclusive Peyton Parker Lane Playground continues; a picnic shelter was added at Miller Park; and the splash pad at Harrison Park will be completed for use this following summer.

“Considering 10 years of data, we saw the most ever venue bookings, which is awesome,” Folts said.

District 24 selects Jana Hughes as new state senator

Nebraska’s District 24, which is mostly encompassed in York and Seward counties, has selected its new state senator – Jana Hughes.

Pat Hotovy and Hughes were the two candidates seeking the legislative seat that has been held by State Senator Mark Kolterman for the last eight years. Kolterman was not able to seek reelection due to term limits.

Hughes earned 7,489 votes, compared to 6,092 for Hotovy.

York County voters favored Hotovy, with 2,852 votes, compared to 1,926 votes for Hughes.

But Hughes pulled away in her home county of Seward and in other areas of the district.

Four city council members elected

YORK – This year, there were four seats up for election on the York City Council – the ones that had been held by Jeff Pieper, Scott VanEsch, Christi Lones and Sheila Hubbard.

Hubbard chose not to seek reelection.

Pieper, VanEsch and Lones all filed as candidates.

Also seeking election were non-incumbents Vicki Northrop, Jeff McGregor and Steve Postier.

The top four vote-getters among the six, in this week’s General Election, were Pieper, VanEsch, Northrop and Postier.

The following were the total number of votes for each: Pieper: 1,662; VanEsch: 1,315; Northrop: 1,220; Postier: 1,177; Lones: 1,130; McGregor: 1,130.

County officials selected, after an unorthodox year

All the York County elected officials were selected for the next four years, as well as two county commissioners.

All of them ran unopposed in the General Election; however, there were aspects of this year’s process that hadn’t been seen before in York County and they continued in several waves.

A unique situation was in regards to the county treasurer position. Longtime York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo had filed to seek reelection and ran unopposed; unfortunately, she passed away this fall and her name was subsequently removed from the ballot. The county commissioners appointed Deputy York County Treasurer Megan Williams as the York County Treasurer, to fulfill Scavo’s term which officially ends at the end of this calendar year. Williams also filed as a write-in candidate for the position, before the Oct. 28 deadline, and received 1,081 votes in this week’s General Election. That means Williams will be sworn in, again, in January, for a four-year term as treasurer. As she has been elected now, the commissioners will not have to reappoint her or consider anyone else to appoint.

Another unique scenario this year was that longtime York County Assessor Ann Charlton announced she was not going to be seeking reelection. Sitting York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin filed his candidacy to run for assessor. He is the only person who filed to run. Then, at mid-year, Charlton announced she would be retiring and did so with several months left in her current term. At the time of Charlton’s retirement, then-Deputy York County Assessor Tami Norquest was sworn in as the assessor and has been fulfilling the rest of Charlton’s term which is until the end of the calendar year. Meanwhile, Bulgrin received 4,119 votes in the General Election and will take the oath of office, as the county assessor, in January. It is assumed Norquest will again serve as the deputy assessor when January arrives. It should also be noted that when Bulgrin officially becomes assessor, someone will have to be appointed to fulfill the remaining two years of his current commissioner term.

And yet another unique scenario this year involved the York County Attorney’s office. John Lyons was the county attorney until a Nebraska high court determined the county commissioners had the ability to terminate his position after a legal battle had ensued. It should be noted Lyons had not filed to run for election. However, there was one lone candidate seeking the position – Gary Olson. Upon Lyons’ termination, Olson was appointed by the commissioners to fulfill the term until the end of this calendar year. As the lone candidate for the position in this year’s election cycle, York County voters cast 4,136 ballots in favor of Olson and he will take the oath of office in January as the county attorney for the next four years.

Commissioners Randy Obermier and Daniel Grotz ran unopposed for their positions.

Grotz was appointed in 2020 after the death of then-commissioner Paul Buller and is fulfilling that term. He chose to run as an incumbent and with 747 votes, he will be sworn in, in January, to a four-year term.

Obermier has been a member of the board of commissioners for a number of years and is currently serving as the commissioner chairman. He received 588 votes in the General Election.

Earlier this year, longtime York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger announced he would not be seeking reelection. There were numerous candidates – all Republicans – who ran against each other in the Primary Election. Stan Boehr emerged as the victor in the Primary race and ran unopposed in the General Election. In the General Election, Boehr received 1,051 votes and will take the seat currently held by Bamesberger, in January.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka will serve another four years. He was opposed in the Primary Election but came away with the Republican nomination in May. He ran unopposed in the General Election and received 4,404 votes.

Longtime York County Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Stuebe received 4,180 votes and continues in her position. She ran unopposed.

York County Clerk Kelly Turner received 4,228 votes and will continue in her position. She ran unopposed.

York County Public Defender Dave Michel received 2,539 votes and will continue in his position. He ran unopposed.

York County Surveyor Rex Heiden received 4,205 votes and will continue in his position. He ran unopposed.

Passenger killed as driver took authorities on pursuit in York County

A woman, who was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a high speed chase, was killed when the driver lost control in York County.

The pursuit began after a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 but the driver, Christopher Brewer, 30, of North Platte would not comply.

After several miles, the Jeep (driven by Brewer) exited I-80 and began traveling on county roads south of the Interstate in York County. The vehicle then entered a field and continued fleeing southbound. When the vehicle drove through a fence and continued into a pasture, the trooper did not pursue through the fence.

The vehicle continued southbound through the field, while the trooper drove back north to connect with the nearest county road. The York County Sheriff’s Office and Seward County Sheriff’s Office then picked up the pursuit as the vehicle continued southbound. Moments later, the suspect vehicle struck a bridge guardrail and crashed.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, identified as Melissa Hernandez, 30, of North Platte, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Brewer was no injured and was arrested. Methamphetamine was located at the crash scene.

York Fun Club has last adventure

The York Fun Club took its very last trip, as the organization has disbanded upon the retirement of Dave and Bernice Mettenbrink.

And what a final trip it was – one of a lifetime.

After decades of travel and experiences for many locals, the Fun Club’s final adventure was in Iceland.

It was a long wait but after more than two years and four postponements due to Covid-19, York Fun Club travelers were able to explore this exciting international destination.

December

York University holds first commencement

York University has held its first commencement.

In a year of transitions, the 77 participants share the distinction as the first graduates from York University, including 55 students in the graduate program, 19 in the undergraduate program and three earning associate degrees. The ceremony was held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center following a reception for graduates and their families.

Dr. Sam Smith, president of York University, noted, “It is significant that we conferred more graduate-level degrees during this ceremony than undergraduate degrees. The increasing number of alumni who have earned a master's degree from York University is just one more indication that the scope of the institution is moving beyond a four-year school. While our residential, baccalaureate program is still the heart of who we are, it is only one facet of our identity. I am excited about the rapidly expanding reach of York University.”