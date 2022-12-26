Remembering 2022

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the events, happenings, tragedies, triumphs, trials, adversity, successes and so much more from 2022.

When we look back at the last year, the realization that so much happened in a 12-month period is fascinating in some ways. With today’s recap, we will go back to January, February and March.

Also this week, we will be highlighting photos on the front and inside galleries from the past year – celebrating community, working together and sharing the good life. Be sure to see those each day this week.

January

Late officer’s family donates dog to YSO

The family of the late York County Sheriff Deputy Tony Howe donated money to provide for a new drug dog to join the York County Sheriff’s Department. The YSO named the new dog Nitro II, in honor of Howe and his dog who was named Nitro as well.

Stephanie Howe and her sons donated the funds for adding Nitro II in memory of her late husband, and they had the opportunity to meet with the new canine deputy at the sheriff’s department before she headed out on her beat, in early January.

Record number of felonies

York County Attorney John Lyons announced that the active number of felony cases filed in the past year were at an all-time high, totaling 286 open cases at that point. He said his office had nearly tripled the previous 19-year average. He also said there were 1,037 misdemeanor cases open at that point as well – compared to 273 the year before.

Rural McCool landowners demand information about solar field

A large contingency of landowners, mostly from the Hays Township, went before the York County Commissioners to find out more information about a possible large solar field coming to their area of the county.

At that point, word had just started spreading about the project and the landowners wanted to know more. They also expressed concern over zoning regulations and permitting for such projects.

For some, this was the first they’d heard about the proposed project – for others, it was simply a rumor at that point.

Two weeks later, representatives of EDF Renewables attended the commissioners meeting along with a large contingency from the McCool area. At that point, the company said it was trying to acquire 5,000 acres for the project (that was later pared back to 2,500).

This meeting on was the first regarding this project in York County.

February

Excessive speeding in York County

The Nebraska State Patrol, as well as the York County Sheriff’s Department and York Police Department, were seeing a significant uptick in excessive speeding with the tickets costing drivers more than $200 each, for driving at least 21-40 miles per hours over the speed limit. In just a month time, more than $2,000 in fines were issued to drivers who had more than just a heavy foot.

Apartment fire injures one, displaces 20 others

One person was very seriously injured and 20 others were displaced after an apartment building fire at 1225 North Lincoln Avenue on a Thursday evening.

When firefighters and law enforcement officers arrived, they saw a person hanging out the south side of the apartment building, on the second floor and there was another person standing on the roof.

Inside, they found a man who was critically injured. Life-saving measures were administered at the scene and he was transported.

Twenty others found housing through the work of York County Emergency Management and the Red Cross.

Tragic incident claims life of coach

A bizarre series of events led to a situation in which Kyle Ediger, a highly respected math teacher and coach at Hampton Public Schools, was killed.

The situation began when a York County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop due to a motorist driving erratically near the intersection of Roads H and 16. A pursuit began and the vehicle stopped. Emerging from the vehicle was Joseph Stoltenberg, 43, of York, who claimed to have a gun and said to officers he wanted to die. As Stoltenberg advanced toward officers, he gained control of a marked patrol canine unit and sped away. The pursuit resumed and eventually went into the City of York. The stolen patrol vehicle stopped at 19th Street and Delaware Avenue on the railroad tracks. Stoltenberg got out of the vehicle as a train was approaching.

As officers attempted to approach him, he reentered the patrol vehicle and proceeded north on Delaware Avenue. The train blocked the officers on the south side of the railroad tracks and the stolen canine unit was on the north side of the tracks.

Stoltenberg suddenly turned around and headed back toward the train at a high rate of speed and hit the back of Ediger’s vehicle, as Ediger was waiting for the train to pass. The stolen canine unit pushed the vehicle into the train, killing Ediger.

Stoltenberg and the YSO canine – Nitro II, who had just joined the York County Sheriff’s Department – were also killed at the scene.

Trend of record high city sales tax receipts begins

February marked the month when a trend of record high city sales tax receipts began in York.

This trend has lasted throughout the year, as month after month, the city has been taking in more from this revenue stream than ever before.

March

Primary filings end with contested county races

At the close of the business day on March 1 came the close of the Primary Election candidate filings and it was determined four candidates would be on the May ballot for District 3 County Commissioner and two would be on that same ballot for York County Sheriff.

Commissioner Bill Bamesberger had announced he would not be seeking reelection. Four Republicans filed to run for the seat – Brian Bedient, Steve Warren, John Prusia and Stan Boehr.

The contested race for sheriff had Sheriff Paul Vrbka running against Scott Wiemer.

Trucking movement arrives in York

A number of people assembled in York to great a convoy of semis and other trucks as part of the People’s Convoy Movement which had been formed in support of ending the National Emergency Act. This also involved efforts of Nebraskans Against Government Overreach.

Heartland School project announced

It was announced that a $5.69 million school board issue would be before Heartland patrons during the upcoming election. This would be to finance the costs of constructing additions and renovations to the existing building, including a new secure and accessible main entrance, new elementary classrooms, a new weight room and new lockers, improvements to the north gym and an enclosed connection of the ag and industrial shop building to the main building.

Voters were also to consider financing the costs of furnishing an addition to provide space for pre-kindergarten and a community daycare.

Star of the State is from York

Julie Hoffman, one of the lead organizers and fundraiser for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project, was named this year’s Star of the State recipient from Lee Enterprises (YNT’s parent company) after nominations were received from all over Nebraska. This program was created to recognize individuals in Nebraska who tackled the challenges of the past year with grace and fortitude.

She was recognized for voluntary efforts to make the world a better place – which certainly has been the case in the creation of the PPLP with other volunteers and organizations toward this effort.

York Community Center opens after months of renovations

The York Community Center reopened after months of renovation work that resulted in vast improvements.

The newly-renovated community center included the new Fun City area for kids from toddler to elementary school age.

The pool received a new filtration and heating system.

The locker rooms have new lights and paint.

The gym received a new safety exist.

The weight room got a new floor.

The downstairs now has a conference area.

But most importantly, new steel roof beams were installed and a new HVAC system finally became a reality.

York County residents inducted into Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement

Boyd and Elaine Stuhr, lifelong York County residents, were formally inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement.

They were chosen for their “exemplary commitment and achievements in agriculture.”