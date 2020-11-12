Reichlinger dedicated to his fellow soldiers

The photo is captioned, simply, “Owi Island Secure 1944.” In it, a young man – quite handsome -- sits, wearing a military-issued outfit with pant legs a little too wide, worn combat boots blurred in the aged photo. The soldier’s elbows press into his knees, hands clasped. Clearly, he is deep in thought.
What is the handsome man in that photo thinking?
“I failed.”
“Why me?”
Being the last soldier in his original group to leave Pacific Owi Island alive weighs heavily on World War II Veteran Perry Reichlinger. “I never ordered or asked someone to do something I hadn’t done myself or wouldn’t do,” he said. Years of pain and turmoil washing over Reichlinger’s face indicate that while noble and honorable, the sentiment offers him little comfort.
Reichlinger recalled landing on Owi Island – “the Island of Death.” An officer approached him, as the ship circled the island. No one knew if Japanese soldiers were on the island or not. “He said, ‘Choose two men to see if there are any live Japs on there,” Reichlinger said. “I said you – and me.” The officer refused. Reichlinger, always dedicated to his fellow soldiers said, “I thought you were asking for men, not boys.”
Reichlinger got off the ship into shoulder-deep water, ready to see who – if anyone – was on the Island of Death, enemies waiting to kill. He heard splashing and looked back. His fellow soldiers were dedicated to him, too. “All 16 men were there behind me.”
Reichlinger remembers his first Veteran’s Day. It was at least 90 years ago in West Point, Neb. He was but a small child, wearing a borrowed, ill-fitting Boy Scout uniform. There was to be a grand parade for veterans – including those who served in the Civil War and World War I. His mother and another woman quickly adjusted his outfit with safety pins in time for the parade.
“It was a big day,” Reichlinger said. “I was waving the American flag. Right behind me were two Civil War veterans.” Behind those men were veterans from other conflicts.
Coupled with that memorable experience and the promise of a paid college education, Reichlinger enlisted. In the beginning he sat atop a sturdy horse in the U.S. Army’s mounted cavalry – a remaining relic of World War I. “My dad was a good horseman,” Reichlinger remembered. “Since I was 10 I knew how to handle horses.”
The stint upon a steed didn’t last long. The mounted cavalry disbanded, and Reichlinger was shifted into the infantry. Like other soldiers, he endured Basic Training. He was transferred to the Signal Corps, then to Army Air Corps where he became a navigator. Reichlinger’s first combat mission was June 1941, helping locate German submarines.
The eve of Pearl Harbor, Reichlinger found himself in a different kind of battle alongside military police: a clash of philosophies, which became physical. Many a student has been taught out of a textbook that painting the WWII era as a time of American unification and patriotism. Not so, Reichlinger said. The eve of Pearl Harbor peace demonstrators tried to push their way into Langley Field, located in Hampton, Va. Reichlinger and military police pushed back. Liquid of a kind Reichlinger is still unsure of flew from the demonstrators. A woman tried to throw a can at Reichlinger. Baby killers! The military men continued to protect their post from people they shouldn’t have to have been protected from.
A far cry from a little boy in Veteran’s Day parade.
“It was worse than what we have now,” Reichlinger said of the attitude towards soldiers prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Even when he returned, civilians didn’t understand what had been done for them. “It was a terrible disappointment when I came home,” Reichlinger said. “I heard all of these complaints about rationing. One man complained to be because he could only drive 35 miles per hour to go to Omaha for a steak dinner.”
Reichlinger, a West Point, Neb. native now residing in York with his wife Lucille, carried out his military duties – and life – with discipline and a brand of rough-around-the-edges compassion. And dedication.
His return to the States was one of confusion. There was no record of Reichlinger, postponing his release – besides Reichlinger’s word, there was no proof he had served. Finally he returned home.
Years later, Reichlinger received his promised – and well-earned – college education at Iowa State University. He met Lucille. “It was 75 years ago,” Reichlinger said. “It’s probably the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Reichlinger’s life story is complex and crowded with thoughts and memories he may never share. Over the course of nearly a century (he turns 100 this year), Reichlinger has maintained a sharp mind – one sometimes (maybe often) weighted by experiences good and bad. The handsome man sitting at the kitchen table in York, wearing a light blue, button-down shirt and black-rimmed glasses ponders the same things as the handsome soldier in the photo.
“That was always hard for me: ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ I don’t have an answer to that, but I know I’ll get an answer someday,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of people die, but I’ve never seen someone at the last who didn’t believe. They were sorry for what they did and didn’t do.”
When it comes down to it, Reichlinger has discovered over his near-century on Earth:
“You have to believe. You’ve got to have faith.”
