Reichlinger dedicated to his fellow soldiers

Reichlinger remembers his first Veteran’s Day. It was at least 90 years ago in West Point, Neb. He was but a small child, wearing a borrowed, ill-fitting Boy Scout uniform. There was to be a grand parade for veterans – including those who served in the Civil War and World War I. His mother and another woman quickly adjusted his outfit with safety pins in time for the parade.

“It was a big day,” Reichlinger said. “I was waving the American flag. Right behind me were two Civil War veterans.” Behind those men were veterans from other conflicts.

Coupled with that memorable experience and the promise of a paid college education, Reichlinger enlisted. In the beginning he sat atop a sturdy horse in the U.S. Army’s mounted cavalry – a remaining relic of World War I. “My dad was a good horseman,” Reichlinger remembered. “Since I was 10 I knew how to handle horses.”

The stint upon a steed didn’t last long. The mounted cavalry disbanded, and Reichlinger was shifted into the infantry. Like other soldiers, he endured Basic Training. He was transferred to the Signal Corps, then to Army Air Corps where he became a navigator. Reichlinger’s first combat mission was June 1941, helping locate German submarines.