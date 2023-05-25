Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I sometimes feel like a broken record saying this but you will save a life if you keep your pet. So many cats and dogs end up in shelters daily. Many shelters struggle to find the help and volunteers so they can save more. The American Kennel actually has said that changing owners can be traumatic for dogs. Obviously, we need to do what is in the best interest of the pet but rehoming is not something that should not be taken lightly. Pets go through so many emotions when they are placed in a shelter or rehomed. They sometimes stop eating, lose weight, lose interest in physical activity and overall go into a depression. When you are getting a pet, try your best to make sure this is a lifelong commitment. Shelters right now are overflowing with the amount of people wanting to give up their pets and it is heartbreaking.

Let us talk about strays! With the warmer weather, it seems that more people are losing track of their dogs and cats. If you lose track of your pet please be sure to call your local animal shelter, police department and in York County, we have a “Missing & Found Pets of York County” on Facebook to help try to reunite the pets that go missing. Some other suggestions would be getting a pet tag, rabies tag, or license put on the collar. Another awesome option is getting your pet microchipped, that way if they show up at a shelter or vet clinic they can scan them and get the owner’s information. The microchips need to be registered to do any good and make sure the contact information is being kept up to date. There are also GPS dog tracker collars, which may come in handy if you have a dog that escapes often. We want all the pets to stay safe.

How do we get involved with helping with our local shelter? There are so many ways to help volunteering, donating, fundraising, fostering, and transporting. The dogs love going for walks so if you have some free time this summer we would love to have you fill out a volunteer application and take the dogs for walks. We have the read to rescue that has started back up and reading really seems to comfort the pets in our care. The 8th Annual Run/ Walk for luv is set for Saturday, June 24 you can register online.