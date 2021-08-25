Regulations now in place for large shipping containers in city

YORK – There are now regulations in place regarding large shipping containers being placed on residential and commercial properties for long periods of time.
“This ordinance was suggested by Dan (Aude, the city’s asset manager),” explained Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney.
Aude said during a previous city council meeting there were no ordinances in place, pertaining to the allowance of these large objects, and there had been a couple of issues that had come up in recent weeks.
“This needs to be addressed,” Campbell said to the York City Council during their last regular meeting. “This would be regarding different zoning districts and imposing time limits they can keep these on their properties.”
In the A-L District, shipping containers are allowed, provided “the use is an accessory use to the primary use and is in conformance with current permitted zoning uses.” Shipping containers used only for storage do not require a building permit or engineering foundation.
When it comes to residential or mobile home districts – shipping containers are now allowed. “A temporary shipping container can be approved by the zoning administrator or the public works director or a designee, when accessory to a project that has a valid residential building permit for up to 180 consecutive days for temporary storage after the building permit is issued. In the event the building permit is renewed or extended, a shipping container may not remain on the property for a period of more than 360 days.”
When it comes to commercial districts, shipping containers must comply with applicable screening standards, which include an approved site plan; that they are located in the rear yard of the property for new construction; that they are not permanently affixed to the ground or installed with an engineering foundation; that they are only used for storage of non-hazardous material and not used for residential uses, commercial sales or service, or other types of uses; and they have to comply with applicable screening standards. It is also noted in the ordinance that shipping containers are not allowed in commercial districts when the primary use is a nonconforming use.
Shipping containers are allowed in the industrial district, provided the use is in conformance with current permitted zoning uses. Containers only used for storage do not require a permit or engineering foundation.
When it comes to construction sites, shipping containers are allowed in districts other than the residential district where there is an active building permit, if the container is accessory to a project that has an active permit. The zoning administrator or the public works director may allow placement of a container at a commercial or industrial building site for up to one year for temporary storage after the building permit is issued.
Placing a shipping container on a city street or right-of-way is not allowed.
“The ordinance committee met about this and the planning commission met,” Aude told the city council. “They recommend passage. We support this. We need some direction on where these can be located.”
“What happens to the ones that are already here, on properties?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.
“They are now subject to this,” Campbell responded.
“So this means a shipping container cannot be a secondary building on a residential lot, correct?” asked Council member Sheila Hubbard.
Mayor Barry Redfern and Campbell both confirmed yes, that was the case.
The council voted in favor of passage.