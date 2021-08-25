Regulations now in place for large shipping containers in city

When it comes to commercial districts, shipping containers must comply with applicable screening standards, which include an approved site plan; that they are located in the rear yard of the property for new construction; that they are not permanently affixed to the ground or installed with an engineering foundation; that they are only used for storage of non-hazardous material and not used for residential uses, commercial sales or service, or other types of uses; and they have to comply with applicable screening standards. It is also noted in the ordinance that shipping containers are not allowed in commercial districts when the primary use is a nonconforming use.