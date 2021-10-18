Registered sex offender gets probation for non-compliance

YORK – Raymond J. Coll, III, 36, of York, has been sentenced to probation for violating the state’s sex offender registration act, which is a Class 3A felony.
He was facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.
The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Coll for a traffic violation in the southern portion of York.
The deputy says in the affidavit filed with the county court that Coll presented him with a Pennsylvania driver’s license. The deputy said when he conducted a records check, he found that Coll is a lifetime registrant of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry stemming from a conviction for indecent exposure to a minor in Kings County, California.
The deputy said that in reviewing Coll’s registry information, “he did not have the license plate, vehicle description, or regular storage location of the pickup truck that he was driving listed” in updated information for the registry.
In York County District Court, York County Attorney John Lyons said he would be recommending probation, per an agreement with the defense.
Coll’s attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr told the court his client has only had minor charges resulting in some minimal fines in the last decade.
“I don’t think there was anything willful about this, he thought he was in compliance,” Tarr said.
“I accept full responsibility,” Coll told the court. “It was my responsibility to look into getting my information updated. I’ve had that vehicle for years and didn’t realize it wasn’t registered.”
Coll was sentenced to three years of traditional probation with three 30-day future stints in jail which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.