Register now for Yorkfest activities

This has certainly been quite the summer for the York community. Just a few weeks ago, we had a fantastic weekend of summer fun in York. Sidewalk sales were strong and the various children and family activities were a hit. Thank you to all who participated as businesses, organizations and patrons. York was definitely buzzing with activity during the Balloon Days weekend.

The Leadership York Steering Committee wanted to put a reminder out that applications are open now. Employers, your team members can gain leadership skills and learn more about York while making connections that could benefit your organization by taking part in the 2022/23 Leadership York class. The application is open and ready for one or more of your associates to apply. Leadership York is a nine-month course focusing on the vital aspects of the community. Class members will have the chance to build professional relationships that can be helpful in the future. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity. The application deadline is August 5. If you or someone within your business or organization is interested in being part of the class complete the application at: https://yorkchamber.org/leadership-york/.

Yorkfest registrations are open now! There are several activities taking place throughout the 4-day celebration! Pre-registering for events helps organizations be best prepared for participants the day of their events. Register early and don’t miss out:

• The Fun Run (Thursday, Sept. 8) Registration is free (if registered by Aug. 19) and comes with a commemorative Yorkfest t-shirt. Registrations after this date will have a $10 fee for the shirt.

• Mayoral Prayer Breakfast (Friday, Sept. 9) ticket and table sponsorships are now open. Tickets are just $15 per person.

• Coronation Luncheon (Friday, Sept. 9) is set for noon on Friday. Don’t wait, tickets are $15 per person.

• The INCREDI-BOWL Night of Bowling (Friday, Sept. 9) will take place at Sunset Bowl.

• The Street Fair will take place Saturday morning, Sept. 10. Registrations are being accepted now!

• Yorkfest Parade (Saturday, Sept. 10) never disappoints with the spectacular floats on display. Registration is free but must be completed online.

• New this year is the BAB-It Up Disc Golf Tournament (Saturday, Sept. 10) at Mincks Park and organizers are ready to accept registrations.

• The annual skate contest (Sept. 10) always is a crowd favorite. Be part of the fun display of talent.

• Co-ed sand volleyball tournament take place at two locations to accommodate the teams. Make sure you don’t miss out on getting your team set.

• The annual Greg Holoch Memorial Tournament benefits the York High School Athletic Booster Club -- organizers ask you call York Country Club Pro Shop to register your team. The schedule is packed for Yorkfest and we are excited to see everyone out and about. Check out the schedules and find all the registrations at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

The Chamber Team also wants to be sure you have Thursday, September 29 set aside to join us for the annual Sip & Stroll event. Each year, retail and service businesses located in Downtown York partner with the Chamber to host an evening of fun connections. New this year is that we are working with local musicians to showcase their talents as well. We will have these talented individuals located throughout the area to entertain and engage with participants.

York Parks and Recreation will once again offer Parents’ Night Out. Families can register their children ages three through fifth grade for an evening of fun with the Park and Rec crew. Cost is $10 per child. If your child/children are under three, we encourage you to secure child care so you can enjoy the evening. Sip and Stroll is a 21 and over event and children cannot be in attendance. Tickets will be available soon!

Next week is the week for York’s County Fair! Get your family together to enjoy all the new and longtime favorite events. York County Ag Society and UNL Extension-York have been working tirelessly to put together a strong week. In addition to the activities, there will also be exhibits on display. There are so many things happening! Head to www.yorkcountyfair.com for all the details!