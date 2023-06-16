YORK – Matt Kasik from Region V Services met with the York County Commissioners this week, to make the agency’s annual budget request and report on services being provided in this community.

Region V serves those with developmental disabilities, in a variety of ways.

Kasik said in York County alone, they have assisted with eight people being “competitively employed,” 25 people receiving day service support and 32 people receiving residential support.

He also acknowledged local businesses that employ Region V clients, including Walmart, Applebee’s, Wendy’s and Lee’s Legendary Marbles and Collectibles.

Kasik said they are “very grateful to the employers we have – we have one person who has been working at Walmart now for more than 20 years.

Region V services also employs 52 people, in York County.

In the last year, Kasik said the agency’s foundation donated $5,000 to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground, awarded two individual grants for shower chairs and they will be awarding $60,000 in grants to individuals with disabilities through the Empowering Possibilities grant program.

Kasik said the entity is again requesting $24,324, from the county, in the next fiscal year. That is the same amount the county has been contributing annually for a number of years.

The commissioners will consider the request in the budget process.