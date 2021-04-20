Refinancing of city’s bonds saves $1.5 million

YORK – A breakdown from the finance committee shows how the city will save $1.5 million, thanks to recent refinancing.

Regarding the city’s limited sales and property tax infrastructure refunding, a savings of 12.92% was realized. That’s a savings of $1,011,438.

When it comes to the water system revenue refunding, a savings of 9.2% was realized. That is a savings of $289,682.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the Highway Allocation Fund Pledge refunding, a 6.16% saving was realized. That’s a savings of $109,954.

And regarding the public safety equipment tax anticipation refunding, a 9.4% savings was realized. That equates to a savings of $91,789.

The combined annual savings of refunding (thanks to the refinancing due to low interest rates) is $134,352. The combined savings (over time) is 11%. And the total savings is $1,502,863.

The city council recently approved all the refinancing in an effort to save money because of the low interest rates in March and the beginning of April.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.